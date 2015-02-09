Experts: GodBot - page 5
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quick question...based on your understanding of the code, if I open this up for two different currencies, will it allow just 3 total orders, or 3 per currency (Charts)?
... per currency-chart
Hi Jassim!
Strategy rules:
Open long: DEMA is growing up and a bullish candle crossed the lower Bollinger Band from below to above.
Open short: DEMA is falling down and a bearish candle crossed the upper Bollinger Band from above to below.
Close long: A bearish candle crossed the upper Bollinger Band from above to below.
Close short: A bullish candle crossed the lower Bollinger Band from below to above.
A restart of MT4 should be possible whitout problems. The information of each order will be saved automatically.
(Hit F3 to see if there are global values defined).
I hope you know what you do, such kind of questions you should ask before you attempt to trade "live".
Btw, I can't give you any warranty that the EA is working properly, so whatever you do - you do it on your own risk!
Nevertheless, good luck to you!
seizu - thanks for the information on closing using candles. Is this the only method of closing outside of setting a stoploss or trailingstops?
Thanks again for your feedback and effort, I am enjoying this EA
Hi,
first of all thanks for sharing. Results look spectacular when testing since 2008 to present time but I'm wondering why does the EA brings loses when testing on 2005-2008 historical data?
hi, pls any one help me
is not work with me
this godbot
Hello seizu,
First of all thank you for sharing this great EA.
I've also had this issue with the exceeding of the max order number, so I tired to do some investigation.
I have to say I have some programming experience, but I'm new in MQL and Forex, so if I'm heading in wrong direction, I'll appreciate your comments.
I think one issue is that when you run testing on historical data, OL_Init in OrderLib is clearing all the global variables and they are lost for good:
I did some reading about MQL and I'm wondering why are you relying on these global variables at all. From what I see you (the user) can set different magic number fore each EA running and then the code can use it to determine which orders are managed by which EA instance and all the data structures you use can be built using the magic number. I know this is one more thing the user needs to configure, but after all if one wants to be a trader this is the least one should be able to do when starting new EA.
As I said I'm new here, but I'm excited by your EA as it gives promising results on historical data. So I intend to practice little bit on MQL and I think refactoring your library to use magic number instead of global variables will let me go deeper into MQL and may prove useful for others. Here I need to say I have a full day job and there are some evenings when last thing I need to see is some more code, so don't expect quick results of this exercise. But I promise, if I produce something working I'll share it following your example.
One last thing. I believe couple of times order number was exceeded by restarting the terminal even with all the global variable intact, but I still cannot provide proper reproduce path, so it may be false alarm.
Thank you again and all your comments will be highly appreciated.
Valentin
Hello Valentin!
Thanks for the hint about the MAX_ORDERS issue.
You’re right, if you run the strategy tester all live information will be lost. It will be fixed in the next release.
Why GLOBALS: First I’ve to say, the order library is not finished jet (v0.93). The order library stores additional information for further use. E.g.: Highest profit, lowest profit, highest profit time, lowest profit time, open spread, close spread … In further releases it will be possible to have hidden pending orders and hidden SL/TP.
In case of a crash, all information can be restored from the GLOBALS. That’s the main reason why I decided to use it.
Hello Valentin!
Thanks for the hint about the MAX_ORDERS issue.
Hello!
I have to say that this GodBot is giving better results than any other EA I tried before. You have to do a LOT of optimizing and optimizing for each currency pair, and sometimes, optimize every week or so, as the results will vary depending on the behavior of the market, but in general I am liking it better because at least i can SEE results change depending on the parameters I change, something I cannot say about other bots that do some misterious things inside the code and we have no control over it.
Now... unfortunatelly, one of this days it went all crazy and started selling one of the currencies trading order after order, even if MAX-ORDERS was set to 3. This MAX-ORDERS thing was always a problem, but since the market conditions vary so much, usually it just put 3 to 5 orders and I didn't care much about it... but this time, boy, I found myself with 36 sell orders on the same currency pair and it just blew up my account!
So my question is: is this MAX-ORDERS fixed already? If not, how can we fix it? I checked the code and there's this instruction in "OderLib" that checks if buy+sell>MAX_ORDERS, but it doesn't seem to work when running (it does work when backtesting). What can we do about it, or could you please take a look at it and fix it please? This bot is really good, otherwise.
Thanks a bunch!