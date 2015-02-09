Experts: GodBot

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GodBot:

GodBot EA is using Bollinger Bands together with DEMA, Moving Average and Candlesticks. (EURUSD M5)

Author: Erich Pribitzer

[Deleted]  

Hello, i tried EURUSD 5 min but its not doing any trade ??

 
rosalieone:

Hello, i tried EURUSD 5 min but its not doing any trade ??

Run the strategy tester and then copy/past in here the first 20 lines of your journal-log (Strategy Tester -> Journal Tab -> Open: your log file)
[Deleted]  

Stood up against OANDA tick data:

 
fongler:

Stood up against OANDA tick data:

Please post your expert properties...

I've got the following results on OANDA - MetaTrader Version 4.00 Build 401 (fxTrade)
Same graph as on Active Trades, Alpari or MB Trading, just a little less of profit !! (Btw, don't use variable spreads !!!)


Compare your settings ->

  

How Godbot ran using data from 2008-present, on M5, EURUSD with IC-Markets data on live account. Not bad but not nearly enough trades for that length of time.
 
midworld08:

How Godbot ran using data from 2008-present, on M5, EURUSD with IC-Markets data on live account. Not bad but not nearly enough trades for that length of time.

Your graph looks like that you ran data from 2008.01.01 - 2008.04.20, check your historical data!!!

 

I am getting a lot of "Max order limit reached" in the journal so a lot of transactions are not going through. How can we set this limit?

Many thanks. And good job!

[Deleted]  

I have back tested it .... so far its very good. But I am wondering if you could add the percentage of how much to risk beside the fixed lot size?

Thank you for the great work.

 
jassim:

I have back tested it .... so far its very good. But I am wondering if you could add the percentage of how much to risk beside the fixed lot size?

Thank you for the great work.


Hi Jassim! A good hint, will add it soon.
 
Carib58:

I am getting a lot of "Max order limit reached" in the journal so a lot of transactions are not going through. How can we set this limit?

Many thanks. And good job!


Hi Carib58! Just increase the OL_MAX_ORDERS input value. (EA properties)

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