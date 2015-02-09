Experts: GodBot
Hello, i tried EURUSD 5 min but its not doing any trade ??
Please post your expert properties...
I've got the following results on OANDA - MetaTrader Version 4.00 Build 401 (fxTrade)
Same graph as on Active Trades, Alpari or MB Trading, just a little less of profit !! (Btw, don't use variable spreads !!!)
Compare your settings ->
I am getting a lot of "Max order limit reached" in the journal so a lot of transactions are not going through. How can we set this limit?
Many thanks. And good job!
I have back tested it .... so far its very good. But I am wondering if you could add the percentage of how much to risk beside the fixed lot size?
Thank you for the great work.
I have back tested it .... so far its very good. But I am wondering if you could add the percentage of how much to risk beside the fixed lot size?
Thank you for the great work.
Hi Jassim! A good hint, will add it soon.
I am getting a lot of "Max order limit reached" in the journal so a lot of transactions are not going through. How can we set this limit?
Many thanks. And good job!
Hi Carib58! Just increase the OL_MAX_ORDERS input value. (EA properties)
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
GodBot:
Author: Erich Pribitzer