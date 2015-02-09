Experts: GodBot - page 4
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First off, thank you so much for sharing this EA. One of the better ones I've tested as of late.
On the surface it looks spectacular, truly remarkable. I almost stopped backtesting to throw it on demo, but then I started tweaking the settings to make it more realistic as far as risk-- here's why:
It risks too much on regular settings, opening as many as 3 lots at the same time, equivalent of using 30:1 leverage ($10K account) at max capacity. Whole account could be blown too easily. Even on adjusted settings, the drawdown wavers between 25%-40%. I tried running it with set SL and TP in pips (40 & 80, 50 &100) and that's where things got shaky-- losing half a dozen in a row and blowing nearly a third of the account in the first month is pretty unnerving. I assume this system is meant to have large fluctuations in the floating equity? I watched trades on a visual chart and noticed that some trades were going for a long time, and some closed for just a few dollars profit.
Don't get me wrong-- you are definitely on to something-- but I feel like something is missing, and I am wondering if there is something that could be added to help filter out some of the bad trades/loser streaks?
I will try to go back and look, if I get the time. I think if you can get that drawdown a bit lower then this will be a really solid advisor.
Overall, great work, and keep it up! Thanks for sharing.
Just so we're on the same page, I tested with 90% modelling quality and ranged in dates from June 7 2008 to present, then June 7 2009 to present, then June 7 2010 to present. Results got slower (above/below BE over and over) the farther back I went in backtesting.
Also, I initially tested on $10K account, then reverted to using balance of $1500. Yes, under-capitalized, but in my eyes an EA should be able to work with any balance. Only difference is the size of positions.
First off, thank you so much for sharing this EA. One of the better ones I've tested as of late.
On the surface it looks spectacular, truly remarkable. I almost stopped backtesting to throw it on demo, but then I started tweaking the settings to make it more realistic as far as risk-- here's why:
It risks too much on regular settings, opening as many as 3 lots at the same time, equivalent of using 30:1 leverage ($10K account) at max capacity. Whole account could be blown too easily. Even on adjusted settings, the drawdown wavers between 25%-40%. I tried running it with set SL and TP in pips (40 & 80, 50 &100) and that's where things got shaky-- losing half a dozen in a row and blowing nearly a third of the account in the first month is pretty unnerving. I assume this system is meant to have large fluctuations in the floating equity? I watched trades on a visual chart and noticed that some trades were going for a long time, and some closed for just a few dollars profit.
Don't get me wrong-- you are definitely on to something-- but I feel like something is missing, and I am wondering if there is something that could be added to help filter out some of the bad trades/loser streaks?
I will try to go back and look, if I get the time. I think if you can get that drawdown a bit lower then this will be a really solid advisor.
Overall, great work, and keep it up! Thanks for sharing.
Just so we're on the same page, I tested with 90% modelling quality and ranged in dates from June 7 2008 to present, then June 7 2009 to present, then June 7 2010 to present. Results got slower (above/below BE over and over) the farther back I went in backtesting.
Also, I initially tested on $10K account, then reverted to using balance of $1500. Yes, under-capitalized, but in my eyes an EA should be able to work with any balance. Only difference is the size of positions.
You are absolutely right in terms of lot size! as per my testing, i found out that you reach good return if you risk 0.1 for each trade (max three trades) on account balance $5,000. I realized that the bot is a trend follower based on the indicators mentioned below and it benefit from the trend but you have to allow some drawdown.
I hope my contribution could help in this matter.
jassim:
You are absolutely right in terms of lot size! as per my testing, i found out that you reach good return if you risk 0.1 for each trade (max three trades) on account balance $5,000. I realized that the bot is a trend follower based on the indicators mentioned below and it benefit from the trend but you have to allow some drawdown.
I hope my contribution could help in this matter.
I understand that some equity fluctuation and drawdown has to be allowed given the diversity of trends, I am just wondering if there was something that could be added to further improve recognition of the trends.
When I was watching the trades on the Visual chart in Strategy Tester, I noticed sometimes that a trade would go up into profit but then go down and get stopped out. I haven't had time to look into the EA too much, but does it incorporate a Trailing Stop, and if not, why not add one? Losing trades are inevitable, but if you can get some of the winning trades that end up losers to close as break-even or better then that might help decrease the drawdown.
Your settings seem much better than the original...I will continue tweaking and experimenting my own parameters to see what I can get out of it.
Edit: Never mind, I do see a Trailing Stop option. Will be testing with that.
See attachment for what I was talking about-- loses $500 even with 0.10 lot/3 order maximum
When I was watching the trades on the Visual chart in Strategy Tester, I noticed sometimes that a trade would go up into profit but then go down and get stopped out. I haven't had time to look into the EA too much, but does it incorporate a Trailing Stop, and if not, why not add one? Losing trades are inevitable, but if you can get some of the winning trades that end up losers to close as break-even or better then that might help decrease the drawdown.
Your settings seem much better than the original...I will continue tweaking and experimenting my own parameters to see what I can get out of it.
Edit: Never mind, I do see a Trailing Stop option. Will be testing with that.
See attachment for what I was talking about-- loses $500 even with 0.10 lot/3 order maximum
Well, as per my suggestion, $500 would be 10% of the balance "My suggestion was 0.1 per %5,000", 10% I don't see it a big issue if i can reach 100% in the long term.
The problem of setting standard targets and stops you will limit yourself with these settings and you will not enjoy the breakout or in case of tight stops you will be stopped out. I tried many settings and the best this is to let the EA to decide when to open and close the trade.
Also that doesn't mean you don't do your home work, I am here only sharing my experience if you come with a good setting please share it with us.
Again, I would like to thank Erich for his great work.
Went out on a limb and decided to test this thing live. Was disappointed at first because it opened a trade after a rally, not a dip like I think it should. I ran it all day long and it decides to buy at a high -.-
Then the price immediately started going back down. After diving for an hour or so it finally moved about $70 into profit ($1500 account), and that's when I should've taken it and turned in for the night. Actually had a couple chances to get out. Trade discretion and some channel lines I drew told me that the price was going down. But dummy me just decided to let it keep going, and now the trade total is -$250, and I am wondering when the stop-loss kicks in??? I set the risk % at 5% which would equal $75. Even at $75 per trade, it has exceeded that! Is there even a SL at all???
Next time around I am adjusting the settings to 0.05 lots and limiting it to max 2 orders. Because it has three 0.10 orders open right now, for a total of 0.30, and it's killing me. Normally I can't even stand to look at $50 losses. What makes things worse is that I previously had a $40 loss. So who knows, at the end of the day I might have a third of my account gone. But only by my own mistakes. Technically I shouldn't even be watching it since a robot gives you more time and freedom, but it's hard not to when you're losing.
I am almost starting to think that this EA has been curve fitted. Because when I make the lot sizes smaller and use various custom SL and TP the results get worse and worse-- 58% drawdown and the likes. And there are bigger losers than there are winners, which doesn't make sense.
Yes I know it is use at my own risk, I am not angry at anybody except myself lol.
Needless to say, I am just going to wait it out and see if I can actually move into some profit. I've spent the last month just trying to get to break even on my account, must be some subconscious desire to fail LOL
Went out on a limb and decided to test this thing live. Was disappointed at first because it opened a trade after a rally, not a dip like I think it should. I ran it all day long and it decides to buy at a high -.-
Then the price immediately started going back down. After diving for an hour or so it finally moved about $70 into profit ($1500 account), and that's when I should've taken it and turned in for the night. Actually had a couple chances to get out. Trade discretion and some channel lines I drew told me that the price was going down. But dummy me just decided to let it keep going, and now the trade total is -$250, and I am wondering when the stop-loss kicks in??? I set the risk % at 5% which would equal $75. Even at $75 per trade, it has exceeded that! Is there even a SL at all???
Next time around I am adjusting the settings to 0.05 lots and limiting it to max 2 orders. Because it has three 0.10 orders open right now, for a total of 0.30, and it's killing me. Normally I can't even stand to look at $50 losses. What makes things worse is that I previously had a $40 loss. So who knows, at the end of the day I might have a third of my account gone. But only by my own mistakes. Technically I shouldn't even be watching it since a robot gives you more time and freedom, but it's hard not to when you're losing.
I am almost starting to think that this EA has been curve fitted. Because when I make the lot sizes smaller and use various custom SL and TP the results get worse and worse-- 58% drawdown and the likes. And there are bigger losers than there are winners, which doesn't make sense.
Yes I know it is use at my own risk, I am not angry at anybody except myself lol.
Needless to say, I am just going to wait it out and see if I can actually move into some profit. I've spent the last month just trying to get to break even on my account, must be some subconscious desire to fail LOL
I am sorry to hear that but i'd like to tell you that we are in the same boat and i have three long positions opened but as i told you i use 0.10 for $5,000 account... So now I am down around $150 which is 3%.
If i were you and my account size is $1,500 I wouldn't risk more than 0.03 per trade.
jassim:
I am sorry to hear that but i'd like to tell you that we are in the same boat and i have three long positions opened but as i told you i use 0.10 for $5,000 account... So now I am down around $150 which is 3%.
If i were you and my account size is $1,500 I wouldn't risk more than 0.03 per trade.
Yes...I am long too....I didn't realize it would open all 3 at the same time because in testing it only did that sometimes......lol
As I mentioned earlier, the next time around I will change the settings to use only 0.05 per trade and maximum 2 orders.
Even had I not been using the EA, I would still be down because my normal trading system would've also called to go Long, so I am not as bothered.
Edit: Update - the EA opened 2 more positions despite 3 being open at the time, and I had maximum order set to 3 (or so I thought)! Sadly, I closed out with $200 loss, but it could've been worse I guess :(
jassim:
I am sorry to hear that but i'd like to tell you that we are in the same boat and i have three long positions opened but as i told you i use 0.10 for $5,000 account... So now I am down around $150 which is 3%.
If i were you and my account size is $1,500 I wouldn't risk more than 0.03 per trade.
Yes...I am long too....I didn't realize it would open all 3 at the same time because in testing it only did that sometimes......lol
As I mentioned earlier, the next time around I will change the settings to use only 0.05 per trade and maximum 2 orders.
Even had I not been using the EA, I would still be down because my normal trading system would've also called to go Long, so I am not as bothered.
Edit: Update - the EA opened 2 more positions despite 3 being open at the time, and I had maximum order set to 3 (or so I thought)! Sadly, I closed out with $200 loss, but it could've been worse I guess :(
I faced the same thing, it opened another three trades but it was in my favor and i gained good pips out of it.... that was last week. this week i only long and it closed the three trades for -90 pips each.
Hi!
At the moment I'm very busy with work. As soon I've time, I'll check the problem about the unexpected orders!
In the meantime you could send me the log files. Thx