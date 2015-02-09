Experts: GodBot - page 3
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Thanks for sharing your ea here Erich. I had very good back test from two different brokers on eur/usd on both demo/live candle stick data, but so far two weeks into forward testing the ea & it still hasn't opened any trades. I'm using all default settings as as in my BT, but what can I do to help it start trading in forward test?
Nice code!
What is the new OL_TRADE_TF option meant for?
Are you using any fixed Stop Loss? Should it be set on OL_RISK_PIPS?
Hi!
On each new bar at timeframe M5 (OL_TRADE_TF) GodBot verifies if there is a new signal ...
Yes, Stop Loss should be set on OL_RISK_PIPS and Take Profit on OL_PROFIT_PIPS.
I have this error msg: HistoryBase: not enough memory for 'EURUSD1' in AddTick()
memory handler: cannot allocate xxxxxxx bytes of memory.
Fantastic code...running in demo and getting good results. One question, I got the following errors. Is there something that I missed during setup?
2011.06.01 12:05:02 OrderLib EURUSD,M5: Clear 1,ByEA
2011.06.01 12:05:02 OrderLib EURUSD,M5: Close reason: ByEA / Order ID: 104883298 / Minutes: 295 / HiProfit: 60.2 / LoProfit: -8.1 / Profit: 35.9 / Desc: 0
2011.06.01 12:05:02 OrderLib EURUSD,M5: Error: order close failed
2011.06.01 12:05:02 OrderLib EURUSD,M5: Error: invalid price
2011.06.01 12:05:02 OrderLib EURUSD,M5: OL_Close
2011.06.01 12:05:02 Godbot EURUSD,M5: CLOSE....BUY
Fantastic code...running in demo and getting good results. One question, I got the following errors. Is there something that I missed during setup?
2011.06.01 12:05:02 OrderLib EURUSD,M5: Clear 1,ByEA
2011.06.01 12:05:02 OrderLib EURUSD,M5: Close reason: ByEA / Order ID: 104883298 / Minutes: 295 / HiProfit: 60.2 / LoProfit: -8.1 / Profit: 35.9 / Desc: 0
2011.06.01 12:05:02 OrderLib EURUSD,M5: Error: order close failed
2011.06.01 12:05:02 OrderLib EURUSD,M5: Error: invalid price
2011.06.01 12:05:02 OrderLib EURUSD,M5: OL_Close
2011.06.01 12:05:02 Godbot EURUSD,M5: CLOSE....BUY
This is okay, GodBot tries to close the order as long as possible.
Thanks for sharing your ea here Erich. I had very good back test from two different brokers on eur/usd on both demo/live candle stick data, but so far two weeks into forward testing the ea & it still hasn't opened any trades. I'm using all default settings as as in my BT, but what can I do to help it start trading in forward test?
I have this error msg: HistoryBase: not enough memory for 'EURUSD1' in AddTick()
memory handler: cannot allocate xxxxxxx bytes of memory.
Hi! Strange error...
Have you changed the OL_MAX_ORDERS property?
Try to reduce this values
Hi again,
Can you give us an idea when the trade get closed ? I mean does the EA follow a logic to exit from a trade? Because I have 6 trades are still floating and now they are about 50% below today's peak. So I am worried if the EA knows when to exit or to do this manually.
One more thing, restarting the platform will make any difference? Can the EA still track the trades if I restarted the terminal?
PS.: I am trading it on live account @ fxcm.
Hi Jassim!
Strategy rules:
Open long: DEMA is growing up and a bullish candle crossed the lower Bollinger Band from below to above.
Open short: DEMA is falling down and a bearish candle crossed the upper Bollinger Band from above to below.
Close long: A bearish candle crossed the upper Bollinger Band from above to below.
Close short: A bullish candle crossed the lower Bollinger Band from below to above.
A restart of MT4 should be possible whitout problems. The information of each order will be saved automatically.
(Hit F3 to see if there are global values defined).
I hope you know what you do, such kind of questions you should ask before you attempt to trade "live".
Btw, I can't give you any warranty that the EA is working properly, so whatever you do - you do it on your own risk!
Nevertheless, good luck to you!