Trade Symbols
Also, this is a user forum. If you want to contact the developers then use the service Desk and not the forum.
Which symbols are you referring to ?
The arrows in the circles
You can remove those in the object list, and you can remove trade levels in chart properties (F8) tab 'show'
But once I clear them in the "Object List' they always return with the next trade. Is there a way to keep them from reappearing?
Also, this is a user forum. If you want to contact the developers then use the service Desk and not the forum.
That has changed. The Service Desk is no longer accepting anything except financial related requests.
All bugs, errors, issues are to be described in the Forum.
Per: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/271534
Either attach them as files, or better still just click on the picture icon (mountain and sun) in the post's tool bar and add the image.
If you are talking about the little arrows indicating the enter/exit of a trade, they are so small I don't see what the problem is.
However, if you really don't want to see them, just open up another chart on the same instrument and time-frame and they will not appear on the secondary chart.
Alternatively, in the F8 Properties, just set the chart to foreground and the arrows will remain behind the chart.
Thanks for the update on that. However, that seems like a step back as the Admin and Developers don't seem to be taking any action on the forums with that regard, especially since there is no dedicated "bugs" section.
So how do they keep track of requests?
Please explain and show some screenshots because I have no such problem nor do many other traders.
Also, this is a user forum. If you want to contact the developers then use the service Desk and not the forum.
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Gentlemen:
Please do away with the Trade Symbols that appear on the chart when opening or closing a trade on the MT5 platform. They block the work I would like to do on the chart in planning my next entry or exit. In computing my next move, these symbols clutter the charts face, and make the chart too busy when I conduct trades. Please remove them ASAP!
Jeff