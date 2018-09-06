How To Swap VPS Hosting Account.

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I rented your VPS server with MT5 to run a demo account on FxOpen. Things were not working. I contacted FxOpen and they told me their platform does not support MT5. I therefore installed MT4 to run the demo account.

How do I apply the VPS subscription I made with MT5 to the MT4 account?

 

How to subscribe to VPS
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/187872#comment_4851530

How to migrate the signal subscription from one VPS to a new VPS?‌
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/166673#comment_3997810  
edited: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/166673#comment_4839283

------------------- !!!!

You can move your VPS subscription from one account to another
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172120#comment_4166892 

missing signal trades
missing signal trades
  • 2017.03.23
  • www.mql5.com
I have been subscribed to a signal for 1 month and up until now have had only 2 trades have been made on my account...
 
Azuma Emmanuel:

I rented your VPS server with MT5 to run a demo account on FxOpen. Things were not working. I contacted FxOpen and they told me their platform does not support MT5. I therefore installed MT4 to run the demo account.

How do I apply the VPS subscription I made with MT5 to the MT4 account?

This is a user forum- please contact support to clarify in case of malfunction or dispute.

You may stop or even cancel the VPS server: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/manage-forex-vps

Or just synchronise the new signal with the existing VPS.

How to rent and manage the best forex hosting solution
How to rent and manage the best forex hosting solution
  • www.mql5.com
Launch the virtual hosting wizard (Navigator — trading account context menu — "Register a Virtual Server"). It automatically finds the access point closest to your broker and offers you several service plans. When using the service for the first time, you receive 24 hours for free. Now, you only have to set the data migration mode: indicators...
 
Azuma Emmanuel:

I rented your VPS server with MT5 to run a demo account on FxOpen. Things were not working. I contacted FxOpen and they told me their platform does not support MT5. I therefore installed MT4 to run the demo account.

How do I apply the VPS subscription I made with MT5 to the MT4 account?

You can move your account in https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


 
Sergey Golubev:

How to subscribe to VPS
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/187872#comment_4851530

How to migrate the signal subscription from one VPS to a new VPS?‌
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/166673#comment_3997810  
edited: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/166673#comment_4839283

------------------- !!!!

You can move your VPS subscription from one account to another
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172120#comment_4166892 

I have followed the instruction carefully but it does not move. 

This is what I did:

1. I went to profile > Hosting

2. I click on the active subscription "gear icon" > "move"

3. I replace the "login" and "broker" on the new popup menu/window.

4. I clicked on Move. The refreshes and nothing happens. 

What am I doing wrong? 

Where is support form/ticket/email?

 
Azuma Emmanuel:

I have followed the instruction carefully but it does not move. 

This is what I did:

1. I went to profile > Hosting

2. I click on the active subscription "gear icon" > "move"

3. I replace the "login" and "broker" on the new popup menu/window.

4. I clicked on Move. The refreshes and nothing happens. 

What am I doing wrong? 

Where is support form/ticket/email?

It need some time (about 10-15 minutes) to complete the move.

If you open your MT platform and login with the new account, you will see the VPS under it soon.

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