How To Swap VPS Hosting Account.
How to subscribe to VPS
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/187872#comment_4851530
How to migrate the signal subscription from one VPS to a new VPS?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/166673#comment_3997810
edited: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/166673#comment_4839283
------------------- !!!!
You can move your VPS subscription from one account to another
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172120#comment_4166892
- 2017.03.23
- www.mql5.com
I rented your VPS server with MT5 to run a demo account on FxOpen. Things were not working. I contacted FxOpen and they told me their platform does not support MT5. I therefore installed MT4 to run the demo account.
How do I apply the VPS subscription I made with MT5 to the MT4 account?
This is a user forum- please contact support to clarify in case of malfunction or dispute.
You may stop or even cancel the VPS server: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/manage-forex-vps
Or just synchronise the new signal with the existing VPS.
- www.mql5.com
I rented your VPS server with MT5 to run a demo account on FxOpen. Things were not working. I contacted FxOpen and they told me their platform does not support MT5. I therefore installed MT4 to run the demo account.
How do I apply the VPS subscription I made with MT5 to the MT4 account?
You can move your account in https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
How to subscribe to VPS
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/187872#comment_4851530
How to migrate the signal subscription from one VPS to a new VPS?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/166673#comment_3997810
edited: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/166673#comment_4839283
------------------- !!!!
You can move your VPS subscription from one account to another
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172120#comment_4166892
I have followed the instruction carefully but it does not move.
This is what I did:
1. I went to profile > Hosting
2. I click on the active subscription "gear icon" > "move"
3. I replace the "login" and "broker" on the new popup menu/window.
4. I clicked on Move. The refreshes and nothing happens.
What am I doing wrong?
Where is support form/ticket/email?
I have followed the instruction carefully but it does not move.
This is what I did:
1. I went to profile > Hosting
2. I click on the active subscription "gear icon" > "move"
3. I replace the "login" and "broker" on the new popup menu/window.
4. I clicked on Move. The refreshes and nothing happens.
What am I doing wrong?
Where is support form/ticket/email?
It need some time (about 10-15 minutes) to complete the move.
If you open your MT platform and login with the new account, you will see the VPS under it soon.
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I rented your VPS server with MT5 to run a demo account on FxOpen. Things were not working. I contacted FxOpen and they told me their platform does not support MT5. I therefore installed MT4 to run the demo account.
How do I apply the VPS subscription I made with MT5 to the MT4 account?