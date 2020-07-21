MT4 - won't register MQL5 account details
Im trying to access the experts in mt4. when I click them nothing happens. I contacted my broker who said to register mql5. I went ahead and done this, when I click the "register mql5 button" in the terminal window, it loads the enter login and password details, I do this but then nothing happens?
Im new to all this so not sure what Im doing wrong, any help please?