Problems with signal copy - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
You mean: you or your friend is the signal provider, and his signal was suspended for subscription because he is making bog drawdown for subscribers?
Yes, it is possible, but it is automatic limitation.
I have no idea when everything will be resumed, but you or your friend should provide the signals with less drawdown just for sure.
No, i am subscribed to a signal which i pay $30/month. The signal tab has been removed from the terminal so i cannot see any activity nor choose a different provider.
No, i am subscribed to a signal which i pay $30/month. The signal tab has been removed from the terminal so i cannot see any activity nor choose a different provider.
Sir use a new topic to try to solve your problem, this topic I opened for my problem. thank you.
No, i am subscribed to a signal which i pay $30/month. The signal tab has been removed from the terminal so i cannot see any activity nor choose a different provider.
Signal tab was removed by the broker ..
did you change OS on your PC?
do you have IE 8 (browser) or high installed?
if yes so it was removed by the broker sorry.
this is clearly a problem of the MQL5 site, because at the same time that approves my subscription, another time says that I am subscribed.
Please make sure signal is synchronized in MetaTrader terminal.
Synchronization state is available under Journal tab
this is clearly a problem of the MQL5 site, because at the same time that approves my subscription, another time says that I am subscribed.
You are not on VPS?
If you are not on VPS so restart your Metatrader to force re-synchronization -
and after that - upoad log file to the thread (to see what is going on with the signal or Metatrader or any).
No, i am subscribed to a signal which i pay $30/month. The signal tab has been removed from the terminal so i cannot see any activity nor choose a different provider.
If you have subscribed to a signal through MQL5.com website, but your broker has disabled the signals tab from MT4 terminal, this is not a problem initiated by MQL5, but from your broker's end.
Please contact them and ask if they're going to enable signals again, otherwise you can ask for a refund through Service Desk (its a financial operation) because your broker doesn't support signals and you didn't know it.
You can also try to reinstall your broker MT4 terminal, because the problem with the vanished signals tab can be an installation issue.
I appreciate all the answers, but I continue with the problem.
- there is no more SeviceDesk (except for financial operations).
- My account is logged on the MQL5 website, as shown in the attachment.
I have a problem with the MQL5 site, because it is the same time that I approve my subscription, another time says that I am not subscribed.
Attached is all evidence of the reported facts.
Thank you,
Marcelo Pedrina.
Provide some journal logs (journal tab of the terminal window) or VPS journal logs (right click on your VPS >> journal) in order to see where is the problem with your signal subscription.
All the screenshots showing your signal subscription, doesn't prove that you've done everything right.
You could have an active signal subscription, but if you haven't set it up correctly in your MT terminal, you don't receive any trades.