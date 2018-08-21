Problems with signal copy
- subscribe two account to one provider
- Discussion of article "How to Become a Signals Provider for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5"
- Service Desk Where is it ?
Contact the Service Desk about it and make sure you are logged into your MQL5 account in this website and in the community tab of your Tools >> Options MT4 window.
Have you completed all steps described here in detail?
Contact the Service Desk about it and make sure you are logged into your MQL5 account in this website and in the community tab of your Tools >> Options MT4 window.
Have you completed all steps described here in detail?
I think - it may be good for you to prove every word here ("correctly configured", "clearly a problem of the MQL5 site", and more... and provide more information for advice.
The service desk for now is working with the financial issues only.
But the users here on the forum may advice you about what to do (in case you provide more information).
And please - check the procedure about how to subscribe (step by step instruction) -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)
Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.11.02 21:06
Below are step by step instructions, of how to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal:
1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register
2. Open your MT4 platform and go to Menu >> Tools >> Optios and click on the Community tab. There you put your Login and Password of your MQL5 account and click OK.
3. Go to the search area of your MT4 platform, on the upper right corner (where the magnifying glass is), type in the name of the signal you want to subscribe and click Enter.
4. You will see lower, in the Terminal Window of your MT4 platform, the results of your search. Click on the name of the signal you want to subscribe.
5. Click on the green Subscribe for $$ USD button on the right side of your MT4's Terminal Window.
6. Select the payment method and complete payment for your subscription.
7. In the Options >> Signals window that opens, tick the following options:
- Agree to the terms of use of the signals service
- Enable real time signal subscription
- Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
- Synchronise positions without confirmations
8. In the Use no more than: ...... of your deposit (95% maximum) field below, put the percentage of your capital, you want to participate in signal's copying.
9. In the Stop if equity is less than: ...... field, put the amount of your capital, you want to preserve, or leave it empty.
10. In the Deviation/Slippage field, select an option and click OK in the Options window to close it.
11. Now you have completed the subscription process and the only thing you need is a VPS (Virtual Hosting) in order to copy the signal 24/7 without having your MT4 platform open all day long.
12. Go to your account details in the Navigator window of your MT4 platform, right click in your account number or name and select the option Register a Virtual Server.
13. In the Virtual Hosting Wizard window that opens, the VPS with the lower Ping, ms value is presented automatically.
14. Select your payment plan for 1, 3, 6 or 12 months and click Next.
15. Tick the: I agree to the virtual hosting service rules and the auto renewal option below (if you want) and click Next.
16. Complete your payment for the VPS Service.
17. In the next window, tick the Migrate signal: account and settings option, click End and you are done.
My signal subscription has recently had subscriptions suspended due to high risk draw-down. I found this after my signals tab was removed from the AVATrade terminal, could anyone explain why this has gone and why i can no longer see the signal at all, i currently have multiple positions open at a loss.
Thanks
My signal subscription has recently had subscriptions suspended due to high risk draw-down. I found this after my signals tab was removed from the AVATrade terminal, could anyone explain why this has gone and why i can no longer see the signal at all, i currently have multiple positions open at a loss.
Thanks
You mean: you or your friend is the signal provider, and his signal was suspended for subscription because he is making bog drawdown for subscribers?
Yes, it is possible, but it is automatic limitation.
I have no idea when everything will be resumed, but you or your friend should provide the signals with less drawdown just for sure.
I appreciate all the answers, but I continue with the problem.
- there is no more SeviceDesk (except for financial operations).
- My account is logged on the MQL5 website, as shown in the attachment.
I have a problem with the MQL5 site, because it is the same time that I approve my subscription, another time says that I am not subscribed.
Attached is all evidence of the reported facts.
Thank you,
Marcelo Pedrina.
I appreciate all the answers, but I continue with the problem.
- there is no more SeviceDesk (except for financial operations).
- My account is logged on the MQL5 website, as shown in the attachment.
I have a problem with the MQL5 site, because it is the same time that I approve my subscription, another time says that I am not subscribed.
Attached is all evidence of the reported facts.
Thank you,
Marcelo Pedrina.
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