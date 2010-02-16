Indicators: RenkoShade2 - Draws Renko boxes in normal TF

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RenkoShade2 - Draws Renko boxes in normal TF:

This indi draws renko boxes on normal TF window.

Author: refi

 

nice coding, work very well but wonder why we have to allow "import external expert " ?

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razoff:

nice coding, work very well but wonder why we have to allow "import external expert " ?


same as rlc32, its using comparedoubles function from stdlib.mqh...

i will create version 2_1 without the need to import external expert.

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There is drawing problem if the data feed is interupted (disconnected, pc goes into suspense mode, etc).

Considering the main logic is taken from rlc32, I suspect the bug also exists on rlc32.

Anyway, its not fixed yet. A helping hand will be really appreciated.

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regfreak:

There is drawing problem if the data feed is interupted (disconnected, pc goes into suspense mode, etc).

Considering the main logic is taken from rlc32, I suspect the bug also exists on rlc32.

Anyway, its not fixed yet. A helping hand will be really appreciated.


i guess ea is different with indi. on ea, delayed ticks are submitted to start() one by one, but with indi, it only submitted the last one.

will dwell the code again...

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Nice indicator; here is another use of it: rengas within rengas....., which is price action(60) within price action(120)

use linear regrestion to get a nicer view ...enjoy the 4H on EUR !!!!

y

 

Unfortunately, rlc32 doesn't draw a Renko chart, it draws something closer to range bars and tries to make it look like Renko. Renko charts use CLOSING PRICE, rlc32 is constantly monitoring the BID price and drawing a bar the instant the block size is reached. That's not a Renko chart. A real Renko chart would only be checking once per bar (i.e. at the close) and adding the appropriate number of "bricks". It's possible to add multiple bricks at once.

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