Copying issue - page 2
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More (because everything was asked and replied so I just collected the information only) -
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Can I turn off my PC after subscribed to the signal?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Copy signal & tablet android
Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.02.28 13:16
You can only turn off your PC, if you have implemented a VPS (Virtual Hosting) service.
The easiest way is through the MT platform, using the integrated MQL5 solution.
Right click on your account number of your Navigator window and Register a Virtual Server:
And this is the post from MetaQuotes about why all (subscribers and signal providers) should use MQL5 VPS -
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
Tell me, please, ways how to reduce delays to subscribers if the average transaction is 7-10 points?
Renat Fatkhullin, 2017.01.27 00:08
As an option, use MetaTrader Hosting on the nearest server to your broker and with trading robots:
The question is asked absolutely correctly. It is the signal provider that is responsible for most of the initial delays. And if the provider uses home Internet, then the delay it makes to dozens (God forbid hundreds) milliseconds is already very difficult to fix even high-speed virtual servers of subscribers.
Therefore, providers who want to get more subscribers and show less slip, it is critically important to transfer their robots to vps hosting.
Of course, if the provider uses manual trading, then vps does not help.
Now it does make sense to me.
1.So I have to Register VPS , then tick ''enable realtime signal subscription '' and then I MUST CLOSE THE PC otherwise the signal will be copyed twice , is that correct ?
2. When I open the PC again , what should I do to stop the double copy of the orders ? If I ''STOP'' the VPS server temporary while the PC is open , is it enough ?
1. Yes, after synchronization of your PC with VPS.
2. You can disable receiving the signal on your PC (if this signal is receiving on your VPS).
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Please note, that your subscription (and your VPS) is related to the account (broker's account).
Once you change the account on your PC so everything will be fine: you are using one broker's account for the signal (on VPS), and the other one - for your everyday trading and so on -
you can see: this is my Metatrader, and many accounts on this one Metatrader instance, so I can switch between them all the time (every time, or when I want) by one-two mouse click (and your VPS to get the signals will be connected to one account only):
Ok but how can I disable receiving the signal on my PC ? What should I do exactly ? Shall I stop the VPS or untick the '' enable realtime subscriptip '' etc ?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Copying issue
Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.08.02 22:43
You have your local terminal open along with the VPS, so the signal is copied 2 times.
When you use a VPS, you don't need to keep your MT terminal open and tick the: Enable realtime signal subscription, because you will copy everything twice.
"..you don't need to keep your MT terminal open and/or tick the: Enable realtime signal subscription, .."
The users will correct me if I am wrong ... (because I am not sure sorry)
Ok but how can I disable receiving the signal on my PC ? What should I do exactly ? Shall I stop the VPS or untick the '' enable realtime subscriptip '' etc ?
Can you follow step by step instructions?
Why are you tiring Sergey so much?
Follow the instructions on comment #5 of this topic.Do whatever is described there and nothing more.
The instructions on comment 5 is exactly what my settings are and the result is double copying of the orders and that is way I am looking for solution here . I didin't know I am tiring Sergey by asking questions how to resolve the issue coming from your system .
But anyway , thank you for your help and hope the issue will be rosolved on my end soon
When you synchronize with the VPS, the signal copying is moved there, so you don't have to keep your computer on and the: Enable realtime signal subscription in your local terminal ticked.
If you have ticked it and keep copying the signal locally in your computer, then is not a problem from MQL5 end but from your luck of understanding, right?