Copy signal & tablet android
Yes, but you can't have your tablet 24/7 open, so it is advisable to use a VPS hosting.
How can i do it? I have already subscribed to a signal. I have connected tablet &pc via mqid.
But when i close my pc no signal come to my tablet
You can however, be a Signal Provider while trading manually on an iOS or Android MetaTrader app.
Alternatively use a 3rd Party VPS running a full MetaTrader Terminal Application or use MetaQuotes Virtual Hosting service instead.
How can i do it? I have already subscribed to a signal. I have connected tablet &pc via mqid.
But when i close my pc no signal come to my tablet
No, you cannot copy or follow signals with an iOS or Android app on a tablet - only tablets that run normal Windows with the Normal Desktop Version of the Application!
Yuo can however, be a Signal Provider while trading manually on an iOS or Android MetaTrader app.
Fernardo is absolutely right !!!
I didn't get the problem exactly. You can only set up your signal subscription though your PC and use a VPS service for uninterrupted copying, but you can monitor the trades that open by the signal though your Android or iOS MT platform.
You cannot set up the signal subscription, through your Android or iOS device, as Fernardo mentioned above.
You can only turn off your PC, if you have implemented a VPS (Virtual Hosting) service.
The easiest way is through the MT platform, using the integrated MQL5 solution.
Right click on your account number of your Navigator window and Register a Virtual Server:
- www.mql5.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Can the signal come to my tablet ( which of course it is connected to the internet) without my pc to be open??