Signal not available in showcase
Discussion about particular signals is prohibited on the forum.
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About the rating -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
What is a method use for rating a signals ?
Sergey Golubev, 2017.09.14 17:28
As far as I understand - the rating formula is not disclosed by MQ.
Anyway - you can follow this thread for any -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
how mql5.com does rate a signal?
Sergey Golubev, 2013.06.14 14:24I found some thread about started by MQ: Rating System of Trading Signals Improved
and more -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.02.21 14:31
The signal's showcase in MQL5.com website shows only real account signals, even if you use the search by name, author, broker function (in filter), it will give you only real account results.
If you search by name in the general search of MQL5.com website (on the top right corner) you will find demo signals too, but these are not present in the general signal's showcase.
If you try the signal's tab in the terminal window of your metaquotes platform, you will only get real account signals if you've got a real trading account and only demo signals if you are trading with a demo account.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.21 12:14
Concerning to the signals
in signal tab?
Signals in Metatrader are sorted according to the following criteria:
- rating, and
- the compatibility with your broker's account.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New to fx...how to subscribe to a signal on mt4 demo?
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.15 17:16
And according to the signals in signal tab... so they (signals in Metatrader) are sorted accodring to the rating, and they are placed to your tab based on the compatibility with your broker/s account.
So, if you do not see your desirable signal to subscribe (or if you do not have the signal tab at all) - ask the broker (do they support the signals or not), and if yes so use Signal webpage here to subscribe.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Way to find signal in MT4 platform?
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.23 12:49
You can use search on the top right corner of any page of the forum for example.
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As to finding the signal (any signal) by name in the Metatrader so you can use Metatrader's search feature as well, for example:
MT4 -
MT5 -
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Besides, I just collected some information (from MetaQuotes) which may help in some situation for example:
Sergey Golubev:
- the compatibility with your broker's account.
You can use search on the top right corner of any page of the forum for example.
Thanks,
I can see that I am unable to even search for my signal on site or within the mt4 terminal. Although it does say: Ready for sale Signal is published and available for public and for subscription
It's interesting that it could be based on the compatibility with your broker's account. I've seen other signals working of my same server so that can't be it. I'm with X.
Guess I'll just have to be patient and see if it becomes available over time, fingers crossed.
Weird that I can't even search for it. Could my broker or mql5.com have disabled me access .... What do you think?
Thanks,
I can see that I am unable to even search for my signal on site or within the mt4 terminal. Although it does say: Ready for sale Signal is published and available for public and for subscription
It's interesting that it could be based on the compatibility with your broker's account. I've seen other signals working of my same server so that can't be it. I'm with Pepperstone.
Guess I'll just have to be patient and see if it becomes available over time, fingers crossed.
Weird that I can't even search for it. Could my broker or mql5.com have disabled me access .... What do you think?
This situation was discussed many times on the forum during the long period of time. So, many people understood ... and the discussion was stopped.
I mean: you came too late here :)
I just provided some key posts/links from those past discussions.
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As to search ... as I explained - it is related to the rating and compatibility. Nothing more.
About the search - I can find your signal even if I am on Alpari demo for example:
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You can also look at the automatic warnings at your signal page, for example: "This is a newly opened account ..." and more ...
and it is related to the rating too (the formula of this rating can not be disclosed as it was stated by MQ).
This situation was discussed many times on the forum during the long period of time. So, many people understood ... and the discussion was stopped.
I mean: you came too late here :)
I just provided some key posts/links from those past discussions.
----------------
As to search ... as I explained - it is related to the rating and compatibility. Nothing more.
About the search - I can find your signal even if I am on Alpari demo for example:
-----------------
You can also look at the automatic warnings at your signal page, for example: "This is a newly opened account ..." and more ...
and it is related to the rating too (the formula of this rating can not be disclosed as it was stated by MQ).
And this all looks like your personal big 'I HAVE A SIGNAL...BUT...' advertising campaign.
If your signal is good, it will thrive and rise to #1.
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I was wondering if anyone could give me some insight in why my signal is not shown in the showcase. I do have a 48% draw down :/
[signal link was deleted by moderator]
Is there anything I can I can do to improve my chances?
"Your signal has low rating and is not publicly available" - Anyone know where this rating is shown?
Thanks, Trent.