My signal is not public, how can i fix this
Your signal was started to be monitored today only so it is too early.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.12.09 09:44
New, unrated and unranked signals are not publicly available in MQL5 signal database or in MT4 signal tab or search. Be patient.
