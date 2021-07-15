My signal is not public, how can i fix this

 Ready for sale
Signal is published and available for public and for subscription
 Available in showcase
Your signal has low rating and is not publicly available (Details)
 Available in MetaTrader terminal
Your signal has low rating and is not publicly available (Details)



Please help

 

Your signal was started to be monitored today only so it is too early.

Cant be copied

Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.12.09 09:44

New, unrated and unranked signals are not publicly available in MQL5 signal database or in MT4 signal tab or search. Be patient.




