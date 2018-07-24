Using indicators in EA

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I need help with creating an EA.

I have the chart templates and indicators to use, the system work very well manually, now I want to let it auto trade.

Anyone who can help with writing it please

 
Francoisvs:

I need help with creating an EA.

I have the chart templates and indicators to use, the system work very well manually, now I want to let it auto trade.

Anyone who can help with writing it please

You should post this in freelance section

Freelance section

 
Francoisvs: Anyone who can help with writing it please
Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want.
You have only four choices:
  1. Search for it,
  2. Beg at
  3. learn to code it. If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into yours.
  4. or pay (Freelance) someone to code it.
We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting.) We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
          No free help
          urgent help.
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