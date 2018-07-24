Using indicators in EA
Francoisvs: Anyone who can help with writing it pleaseHelp you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want.
You have only four choices:
- Search for it,
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- learn to code it. If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into yours.
- or pay (Freelance) someone to code it.
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I need help with creating an EA.
I have the chart templates and indicators to use, the system work very well manually, now I want to let it auto trade.
Anyone who can help with writing it please