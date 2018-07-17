There is a very good pattern in the markets
Can you see the difference between red and blue lines?
It works even with simple and common indicators, you just have to think in the movements like up, down, up, down, like a snake ... The advantage is that you always have a trade and know the direction of the trade. This picture bellow prove that markets behave like waves
so where exactly is it's beak ?
We all know that the market fluctuates like random humans fidgeting around in a crowded line; but I do not see the point that you are making and how it applies to what you are saying. You need to give a clear explanation and a more examples. Whether or not it is relevant to trading with some sense of long-term profitability depends on how you can show your results on MQL4 or MyFxbook.
Did you know that this is the symbol of commerce? Two snakes, since the beginning of mankind people already seen snakes as related to trading
I thought that represented DNA or Kundalini serpents.
I have read about that numerous times.
And i have never heard it has anything to do with trading up to today.
I thought that represented DNA or Kundalini serpents.
I have read that numerous times.
And i have never heard it has anything to do with trading up to today.
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It works even with simple and common indicators, you just have to think in the movements like up, down, up, down, like a snake ... The advantage is that you always have a trade and know the direction of the trade. This picture bellow prove that markets behave like waves