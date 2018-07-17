There is a very good pattern in the markets

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It works even with simple and common indicators, you just have to think in the movements like up, down, up, down, like a snake ... The advantage is that you always have a trade and know the direction of the trade. This picture bellow prove that markets behave like waves


s

 

Can you see the difference between red and blue lines?


 
kypa:

Can you see the difference between red and blue lines?


No but your lines don`t follow the snake pattern, you are up, down, up, up, down, the pattern i describe never repeat a direction, up 1 trade, the next trade is down and in a loop
 
so where exactly is it's beak ?
 
Mrluck07:

It works even with simple and common indicators, you just have to think in the movements like up, down, up, down, like a snake ... The advantage is that you always have a trade and know the direction of the trade. This picture bellow prove that markets behave like waves



 
We all know that the market fluctuates like random humans fidgeting around in a crowded line; but I do not see the point that you are making and how it applies to what you are saying.  You need to give a clear explanation and a more examples.  Whether or not it is relevant to trading with some sense of long-term profitability depends on how you can show your results on MQL4 or MyFxbook.
 
Marco vd Heijden:
so where exactly is it's beak ?
The break is given by the indicator used, the advantage is that you know the direction, it`s only up-down-up-down... the indicator only shows you the reversal
Rocketmanfx:
We all know that the market fluctuates like random humans fidgeting around in a crowded line; but I do not see the point that you are making and how it applies to what you are saying.  You need to give a clear explanation and a more examples.  Whether or not it is relevant to trading with some sense of long-term profitability depends on how you can show your results on MQL4 or MyFxbook.
The point is that with this snake pattern in mind, you can create better systems, i can show you it working great with macd too, the indicator is your choice


Did you know that this is the symbol of commerce? Two snakes, since the beginning of mankind people already seen snakes as related to trading

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I thought that represented DNA or Kundalini serpents.

I have read about that numerous times.

And i have never heard it has anything to do with trading up to today.

 
Marco vd Heijden:

I thought that represented DNA or Kundalini serpents.

I have read that numerous times.

And i have never heard it has anything to do with trading up to today.

2000 years ago people didn't even know DNA exists, this is the symbol of commerce, this is very basic stuff, everybody who studies accountancy knows this
 
kypa:

Can you see the difference between red and blue lines?


I think the line is blue if there isn't trend.

downtrendBegins

 
Red is balance, blue is imbalance. You can have trend-like consequence of tops and bottoms in balance, but the structure is different (main vector is in the middle).
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