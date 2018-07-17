There is a very good pattern in the markets - page 2
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2000 years ago people didn't even know DNA exists, this is the symbol of commerce, this is very basic stuff, everybody who studies accountancy knows this
You don't know that.
You can not know that.
Because you was not there.
It's not factual, it's just your assumption.
You can not even prove it.
It's a common mistake.
And you are a professional when it comes to making these.
Red is balance, blue is imbalance. You can have trend-like consequence of tops and bottoms in balance, but the structure is different (main vector is in the middle).
interesting discussion.
if it was that easy, people must be rich just with going with that price action 'movement'.
@Mrluck07 , what indicator is that in your first pic?!
Crazy that there are people who study complicated stuff like Elliott Waves / fibonacci retracements ;)
It's kinko hyo's span. The kinko hyo system is a great (the best ?) indicator if you know how to trade with.
interesting discussion.
if it was that easy, people must be rich just with going with that price action 'movement'.
@Mrluck07 , what indicator is that in your first pic?!
Crazy that there are people who study complicated stuff like Elliott Waves / fibonacci retracements ;)
It`s Ichimoku, but the indicator is not more important than the pattern itself, see the picture bellow, i`m using another pretty common indicator . Elliott studied waves, but he forgot that waves go up and down, so there is no secret, just think in up and down and it`s possible to design very good strategies
and it`s possible to design very good strategies
Too bad that a good strategy is nothing without a trader trading it.
Too bad that a good strategy is nothing without a trader trading it.
Yes you`re right, the good thing is that we have machines that can do it for us while we go at the beach. trade manually i think is outdated, in 20 years nobody will do it, it`s a job for CPU`s not humans
Agree on that point. It's so boring to watch @ charts all day long.