I want to move the EA comment from left to right corner ?
Use ObjectSetText function instead of Comment() function. You can ask one of freelancers to help you.
I do not have the money for the service. Want to help me free Thank you.
You can write the text into one or multiple Edit or Text objects as Anton suggests, the exact function is ObjectSetString. Or on a canvas put as background. Canvas will probably be easier.
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/standardlibrary/canvasgraphics/ccanvas
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Library / Custom Graphics / CCanvas
- www.mql5.com
Standard Library / Custom Graphics / CCanvas - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
pradit thongget: I do not have the money for the service. Want to help me free Thank you.Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. Show us your attempt (using CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
No free help
urgent help.
double RoundDown (double number,int digit) { return(MathFloor(number*MathPow(10,digit))/MathPow(10,digit)); } //----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- void GetIndy() { ExtZigzagBuffer=iCustom(NULL,0,"ZigZag",InpDepth,0,shift); ExtHighBuffer=iCustom(NULL,0,"ZigZag",InpDepth,1,shift); ExtLowBuffer=iCustom(NULL,0,"ZigZag",InpDepth,2,shift); EMA25=iMA(NULL,0,25,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0); EMA50=iMA(NULL,0,50,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0); } void checkEMA () { EMAS = (RoundDown(EMA25,2)); EMAL = (RoundDown(EMA50,2)); AB = (RoundDown((AccountBalance()*10/10),2)); AE = (RoundDown((AccountEquity()*10/10),2)); AF = (RoundDown((AccountFreeMargin()*10/10),2)); AP = (RoundDown((AccountProfit()*10/10),2)); Zone1 = (RoundDown((p1*10/10),2)); Zone2 = (RoundDown((p2*10/10),2)); Zone3 = (RoundDown((p3*10/10),2)); Zone4 = (RoundDown((p4*10/10),2)); if(EMA25>EMA50) { T =(EMA25-EMA50)*100; } if(EMA50>EMA25) { T =(EMA50-EMA25)*100; } T = (RoundDown(T,2)); } void information() { string com; com="\n========================="; com=com+"\n 3ZoneHG-ZZ_TrailingStop++"; com=com+"\n By:Krudit Modify: 05-07-2018"; com=com+"\n========================="; com=com+"\n [SWING HIGH_LOW VALUE]"; com=com+"\n========================="; com=com+"\n-Price SWING_HIGH : = "+(string)Zone1; com=com+"\n-Price ZONE H1 : = "+(string)Zone2; com=com+"\n-Price ZONE L1 : = "+(string)Zone3; com=com+"\n-Price SWING_LOW : = "+(string)Zone4; com=com+"\n========================="; com=com+"\n[CUSTOM SETTING VALUE][HEDGING]"; com=com+"\n========================="; com=com+"\n-LotSize Groub1:= "+(string)(_LOT_Group1); com=com+"\n-LotSize Groub2:= "+(string)(_LOT_Group2); com=com+"\n-DistanceOrder:= "+(string)(_DIS_ORDER*100); com=com+"\nTP:= "+(string)(_TP) +" ,SL:= "+(string)(_SL); com=com+"\n========================="; com=com+"\n [BUY&SELL]"; com=com+"\n========================="; com=com+"\nLot:= "+(string)(_Number_Input_3) +" ,SL:= "+(string)(_Number_Input_5) +" ,TP:= "+(string)(_Number_Input_4) +"\nTrailingStop:= "+(string)(_TrailingStop); com=com+"\n========================="; com=com+"\n [ZIGZAG ZONE VALUE]"; com=com+"\n========================="; com=com+"\n-Zigzag :="+(string)ExtZigzagBuffer +" ,High :="+(string)ExtHighBuffer +" ,Low :="+(string)ExtLowBuffer; com=com+"\n========================="; com=com+"\n [EMA25 EMA50 VALUE]"; com=com+"\n========================="; com=com+"\nEMA25/50: = "+(string)EMAS +"/"+(string)EMAL +"\n Dis-EMA : = "+(string)T; com=com+"\n========================="; com=com+"\n [ACCOUNT VALUE]"; com=com+"\n========================="; com=com+"\n-BALANCE: = "+(string)AB; com=com+"\n-EQUITY: = "+(string)AE; com=com+"\n-MARGIN: = "+(string)AF; com=com+"\n-PROFIT: = "+(string)AP; com=com+"\n========================="; com=com+"\n [ORDERS AND LOT VALUE]"; com=com+"\n========================="; com=com+"\n-LOTS TOTAL: = "+(string)_Lots; com=com+"\n-ORDERS TOTAL: = "+(string)OrdersTotal(); com=com+"\n-ORDERS HISTORY: = "+(string)OrdersHistoryTotal(); com=com+"\n========================="; Comment (com); }
pradit thongget:
please use Object. example
double KarZararToplam=0; double KarZararLot=0; double KarZararNet=0; color KarZararRenk=Yellow; if(TP>0) KarZararRenk=Blue; if(TP<0) KarZararRenk=Red; double KapatmaHedefi=(TotalHedefKar-TP); ObjectDelete("Bilgi_1");ObjectDelete("Bilgi_3"); ObjectDelete("Bilgi_3");ObjectDelete("Bilgi_4"); // string Islem=DoubleToStr(TP,2)+" Kar/Zarar :"+DoubleToStr(OTP,2)+" Lot"+" Kalan :"+DoubleToStr(KapatmaHedefi,2)+" ";; //"Hesap Durumu :" string Islem="Kar/Zarar :"+DoubleToStr(TP,2)+" ";; ObjectCreate("Bilgi_1", OBJ_LABEL, 0, 0, 0); ObjectSetText("Bilgi_1",Islem, 13,"Arial", KarZararRenk); // ObjectSet("Bilgi_1", OBJPROP_CORNER, 2); ObjectSet("Bilgi_1", OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, 1); ObjectSet("Bilgi_1", OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, 15); // // "Hesap Durumu :" Islem="Net Lot :"+DoubleToStr(OTP,2)+" ";; ObjectCreate("Bilgi_2", OBJ_LABEL, 0, 0, 0); ObjectSetText("Bilgi_2",Islem, 13,"Arial", Yellow); // ObjectSet("Bilgi_2", OBJPROP_CORNER, 2); ObjectSet("Bilgi_2", OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, 1); ObjectSet("Bilgi_2", OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, 45); // "Hesap Durumu :" Islem="Hedef Kar :"+DoubleToStr(KapatmaHedefi,2)+" ";; ObjectCreate("Bilgi_3", OBJ_LABEL, 0, 0, 0); ObjectSetText("Bilgi_3",Islem, 13,"Arial", Yellow); // ObjectSet("Bilgi_3", OBJPROP_CORNER, 2); ObjectSet("Bilgi_3", OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, 1); ObjectSet("Bilgi_3", OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, 75); Islem="Hesap Durumu :"+DoubleToStr(AccountEquity(),2)+" ";; ObjectCreate("Bilgi_4", OBJ_LABEL, 0, 0, 0); ObjectSetText("Bilgi_4",Islem, 13,"Arial", KarZararRenk); // ObjectSet("Bilgi_4", OBJPROP_CORNER, 2); ObjectSet("Bilgi_4", OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, 1); ObjectSet("Bilgi_4", OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,105);
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I want to move the EA comment from left to right corner ?
pradit thongget, 2018.07.10 03:49
void information() { string com; com="\n========================="; com=com+"\n 3ZoneHG-ZZ_TrailingStop++"; com=com+"\n By:Krudit Modify: 05-07-2018"; com=com+"\n========================="; com=com+"\n [SWING HIGH_LOW VALUE]"; com=com+"\n========================="; com=com+"\n-Price SWING_HIGH : = "+(string)Zone1; com=com+"\n-Price ZONE H1 : = "+(string)Zone2; com=com+"\n-Price ZONE L1 : = "+(string)Zone3; com=com+"\n-Price SWING_LOW : = "+(string)Zone4; com=com+"\n========================="; com=com+"\n[CUSTOM SETTING VALUE][HEDGING]"; com=com+"\n========================="; com=com+"\n-LotSize Groub1:= "+(string)(_LOT_Group1); com=com+"\n-LotSize Groub2:= "+(string)(_LOT_Group2); com=com+"\n-DistanceOrder:= "+(string)(_DIS_ORDER*100); com=com+"\nTP:= "+(string)(_TP) +" ,SL:= "+(string)(_SL); com=com+"\n========================="; com=com+"\n [BUY&SELL]"; com=com+"\n========================="; com=com+"\nLot:= "+(string)(_Number_Input_3) +" ,SL:= "+(string)(_Number_Input_5) +" ,TP:= "+(string)(_Number_Input_4) +"\nTrailingStop:= "+(string)(_TrailingStop); com=com+"\n========================="; com=com+"\n [ZIGZAG ZONE VALUE]"; com=com+"\n========================="; com=com+"\n-Zigzag :="+(string)ExtZigzagBuffer +" ,High :="+(string)ExtHighBuffer +" ,Low :="+(string)ExtLowBuffer; com=com+"\n========================="; com=com+"\n [EMA25 EMA50 VALUE]"; com=com+"\n========================="; com=com+"\nEMA25/50: = "+(string)EMAS +"/"+(string)EMAL +"\n Dis-EMA : = "+(string)T; com=com+"\n========================="; com=com+"\n [ACCOUNT VALUE]"; com=com+"\n========================="; com=com+"\n-BALANCE: = "+(string)AB; com=com+"\n-EQUITY: = "+(string)AE; com=com+"\n-MARGIN: = "+(string)AF; com=com+"\n-PROFIT: = "+(string)AP; com=com+"\n========================="; com=com+"\n [ORDERS AND LOT VALUE]"; com=com+"\n========================="; com=com+"\n-LOTS TOTAL: = "+(string)_Lots; com=com+"\n-ORDERS TOTAL: = "+(string)OrdersTotal(); com=com+"\n-ORDERS HISTORY: = "+(string)OrdersHistoryTotal(); com=com+"\n========================="; CommentXY (com, 250); }
// Вывод комментария по примерным координатам void CommentXY( string Str, const uint X = 0, const uint Y = 0 ) { string Shift = NULL; StringInit(Shift, X >> 2, ' '); if (StringLen(Shift)) { StringReplace(Str, "\n", "\n" + Shift); Str = Shift + Str; } if (Y) { StringInit(Shift, Y / 14, '\n'); Str = Shift + Str; } Comment(Str); }
PS Run this
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
Особенности языка mql4, тонкости и приёмы работы
fxsaber, 2018.07.10 15:24
void OnStart() { const uint Height = 200; const uint Width = 200; while (!IsStopped()) { CommentXY("Hello World!\nCommentXY", MathRand() * Width / SHORT_MAX, MathRand() * Height / SHORT_MAX); Sleep(200); } }
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