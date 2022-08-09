I want to move the EA comment from left to right corner ? - page 2
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I want to move the EA comment from left to right corner ? Ask for advice as well. Get help
Just had the same problem. My solution is: create a string "blankspaces" at the beginning of the code with dozens of blank spaces, then at the comment function you do like:
PS: desconsider my variables in the Comment function.
I think this is a good and easy solution, I added it to my Include Script:
Now you can call it like this:
And the result looks something like this:
Why change all the New Line characters to a Centered Dot only to separate by the Centered Dot?
Why change all the New Line characters to a Centered Dot only to separate by the Centered Dot?
Because I want to use the StringSplit function to split the comment's "\n" line breaks to an array. And StringSplit requires a ushort letter for separator.
"\n" is 2 letters, that's why I change it to the ushort "·"
Because I want to use the StringSplit function to split the comment's "\n" line breaks to an array. And StringSplit requires a ushort letter for separator.
"\n" is 2 letters, that's why I change it to the ushort "·"
"\n"
'\n'