06/2018 Meta Trader has stopped working with Linux - page 3
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Where? It's like >150$ for 16GB which is bare minimum for Windows 10. That's not "cheap." I mean, if you're a millionaire, I guess it is... But in relative terms compared to times past memory is very expensive and so are video cards.
Anyway, I use VMs and they are horrible solutions for desktop programs because they are simply too awkward. I use mine as servers, so they run in the background and do their thing. But for desktop programs? I can't imagine using a VM in that way other than to test software.
Windows 10 specifications from microsoft
The computer in front of me that I use for trading has 8gb of ram.
It dual boots windows and linux without any problems.
Properly configured VBox running windows also runs MT4 and MT5 without any problem.
Also, you can buy a cheap laptop for the price you assume you have to pay for ram.
You don't have to have the most powerful system available.
Just get "last years" model or whatever and be happy with it.
You can also get used computers for almost NOTHING from ebay and other similar sites.
Windows 10 specifications from microsoft
Microsoft says a lot of things. I know from actual practice that I get all kinds of crashing because applications demand too much memory I have 16gbs of DDR3 RAM and it's just not enough. Those specifications are just to get Win10 to boot with no other application running. In practice, web browsers especially will take up 8GBs of RAM alone, plus your other programs will take up the rest.
Well, OK. I mean, I expected it to be higher, but then I never ever look at it unless it's acting funny, that is when memory is maxing out.
Microsoft says a lot of things. I know from actual practice that I get all kinds of crashing because applications demand too much memory I have 16gbs of DDR3 RAM and it's just not enough. Those specifications are just to get Win10 to boot with no other application running. In practice, web browsers especially will take up 8GBs of RAM alone, plus your other programs will take up the rest.
Well, OK. I mean, I expected it to be higher, but then I never ever look at it unless it's acting funny, that is when memory is maxing out.
I can tell you only what I know from my own personal experience.
I have numerous computers here, all running windows and linux dual booting.
NONE of them have over 8 gb of ram. They don't need it. And I use Visual Studio 2017 on a daily basis with them, along with firefox and numerous other applications including mt4 and mt5 on all of them.
NO PROBLEMS. Also, there is nothing to stop you from running Windows 7 instead of Windows 10.
This is off topic though. So just leave it at that. ok.
There is quality second hand DDR3 at $3-5/GB.
If you run multiple virtual machines you may want to have more actual DDR and disable "virtual ram" in both hypervisor and OSes.
@Marco Instead of a live disk you can use a full generic install on a flash drive, it will be as portable as a live disk plus you'll have updates and keep installed software and data folders.
There is quality second hand DDR3 at $3-5/GB.
If you run multiple virtual machines you may want to have more actual DDR and disable "virtual ram" in both hypervisor and OSes.
@Marco Instead of a live disk you can use a full generic install on a flash drive, it will be as portable as a live disk plus you'll have updates and keep installed software and data folders.
I don't know what to tell you anymore.
Have you seen my post about using portable live disks and flash drives back in 2016?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/39117/page3#comment_2721161
The problem is, that this does not work anymore.
How many times do you want me to repeat it ?
I think i have tried about ten times now 64Bit, and this is the point where im just going to leave it.
This will be the last of it.
That's another one from many reasons, why MT4 is better, because it's a folder oriented program, you can just copy and paste folders, and it will work fine
This is still the case for MT4 as well as MT5, the problem is when running the installer.
This is still the case for MT4 as well as MT5, the problem is when running the installer.
Yes, mt5setup on stock installation live iso-s with wine-stable included doesn't work, I get it.
What I mean is instead of burning the iso on the flash drive you can do a full install like on a hard drive - run the installer from the iso, format the flash drive in ext/btrfs/reiser, set up users and passwords, repositories, updates, additional software, install grub, all the goodies. And then use it as a live disk.@MrLuck, copying the folder works with MT5 as well. In Vista and later user data for programs is in additional folder C:/users/*/AppData/something, you must copy that as well.
What I mean is instead of burning the iso on the flash drive you can do a full install like on a hard drive - run the installer from the iso, format the flash drive in ext/btrfs/reiser, set up users and passwords, repositories, updates, additional software, install grub, all the goodies. And then use it as a live disk.
We have been doing that for ages.
The problem has been identified.
The operating system is recognized as being 64Bit and then the terminal that is getting installed is also 64Bit which is problematic.
In stead the current workaround is to use the 32Bit terminal and i have updated the info here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10114/page4#comment_7845504