06/2018 Meta Trader has stopped working with Linux - page 4
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64 bit works too.
And Metatraders don't need Mono. Gecko is also not a dependency, but is used for reading emails, probably for reports as well.
64Bit installer doesn't work.
And the Gecko/Mono is installed automatically.Try connecting to your broker account without.
I have neither Gecko nor Mono and all works just fine, including 64 bit installer
Part of the fix might be coming from outside Wine by the way. I have Debian Sid, Ubuntu especially LTS is quite behind in updates.
Maybe you want to check it.
You'll be surprised.
I checked it yesterday, I wouldn't say it worked if I didn't check (and it worked).
I checked it too:
You try that on Ubuntu.
Besides the issue was that what used to work out of the box, has stopped working there are many examples of that.
Ubuntu, Debian, Kali, Knoppix what used to be 2 clicks away, now became a time consuming misery of installing the exact packages and dependency's.
That is the real issue here.
Here is such a configuration I have.
And, no problem.
That is a problem, indeed. Main difference is Ubuntu and Debian, especially when Debian stable gets older (like now).
I don't know what the Ubuntu equivalent of Debian Sid is. Debian testing (currently Buster) should match Ubuntu Bionic now and 18.10 in winter, Sid is even newer versions than that.
So if the fix is in Sid today it should be in Buster and Bionic a week or two from now. For Stretch and Xenial (if they depend on it) should be months. Fedora should have it maybe even before Sid, and for Suse I don't know.Wine-staging and wine-devel are 3.10 in Sid, WineHQ repositories. Wine-devel is 3.9 in Debian's.
This looks like it might have something to do with the problem:
https://bugs.winehq.org/show_bug.cgi?id=45083
Also the debugger error message of 64 bit MT5.