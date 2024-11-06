How to Install Metatrader 32bits in Windows 64 bits
See also built-in Help by pressing F1 - Terminal Installation
- The installation program is a web installer; this means that the major portion of the distributive will be downloaded from the Internet during installation.
- The client terminal installer determines type of an operating system and installs the corresponding version of the terminal;
- To install the 32 bit version in a 64 bit operating system, you should start the installer with the /32 key. For example c:\>mt5setup.exe /32.
Hi,
as I have seen, it is been a long time ago since the last post related this Topic, but is this switch no longer supported ? I tried different Broker Setups with the /32, but every time I just got the 64bit version !
Regards,
Marquez
No more supported.
Hello. Is there any way to install mt5 32 now?
thnaks
Yes, install it on a 32 bits OS.
What if I download a portable mt5 32 version on my Windows PC. Would that work?
Try it and let us now.
I don't see why you want to run a MT5/32 bits on a 64 bits OS, it's completely useless.
Hi,
How to install Metatrader 32bits in Windows 64bits ?
mt5setup.exe simply recognizes that my Windows is 64bits version, and installs the 64bits version of Metatrader automatically. There is no option to install the 32bits version.
(My need to install the 32bits version of Metatrader is because I have a dll complied in 32bits (without the source code) and I want I want to call it from MQL5).
Thanks.
Jin