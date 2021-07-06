Experts: Demark Lines EA
Hi funyoo!
I have a couple of quick questions for you....
1. Why does it open 4 orders? Just curious...
2. I noticed that on one of my charts the trend was previously showing down, but then reversed long...But, there was NOT a blue demark line/alert to show that the trend had reversed upward. Is there something that can be done to correct this?
GREAT JOB,
BUT YOU HAVE MADE AN ERROR ON OP_SELLIMIT. YOU HAVE DOUBLED OP_BUYLIMIT AS OP_SELLIMIT. PLEASE CHECK THIS CODE:
case OP_SELLLIMIT:
if (!IsTradeContextBusy() && IsTradeAllowed()) {
while (tries < NumberOfTries) {
RefreshRates();
if ((_price-Bid)<_stoplevel*Point) _priceop=Bid+_stoplevel*Point; else _priceop=_price;
ticket = OrderSend(_symbol,OP_BUYLIMIT,_volume,NormalizeDouble(_priceop,Digits),_slippage,NormalizeDouble(_stoploss,Digits),NormalizeDouble(_takeprofit,Digits),_comment,_magic,_expiration,_arrow_color);
if(ticket<=0) {
Write("Error Occured : "+ErrorDescription(GetLastError()));
Write(Symbol()+" Sell Limit @ "+_priceop+" SL @ "+_stoploss+" TP @"+_takeprofit+" ticket ="+ticket);
tries++;
} else {
tries = NumberOfTries;
Write("Order opened : "+Symbol()+" Sell Limit @ "+_priceop+" SL @ "+_stoploss+" TP @"+_takeprofit+" ticket ="+ticket);
}
Sleep(RetryTime*1000);
}
err=ticket;
}
break;
There should be:
case OP_SELLLIMIT:
if (!IsTradeContextBusy() && IsTradeAllowed()) {
while (tries < NumberOfTries) {
RefreshRates();
if ((_price-Bid)<_stoplevel*Point) _priceop=Bid+_stoplevel*Point; else _priceop=_price;
ticket = OrderSend(_symbol,OP_SELLLIMIT,_volume,NormalizeDouble(_priceop,Digits),_slippage,NormalizeDouble(_stoploss,Digits),NormalizeDouble(_takeprofit,Digits),_comment,_magic,_expiration,_arrow_color);
if(ticket<=0) {
Write("Error Occured : "+ErrorDescription(GetLastError()));
Write(Symbol()+" Sell Limit @ "+_priceop+" SL @ "+_stoploss+" TP @"+_takeprofit+" ticket ="+ticket);
tries++;
} else {
tries = NumberOfTries;
Write("Order opened : "+Symbol()+" Sell Limit @ "+_priceop+" SL @ "+_stoploss+" TP @"+_takeprofit+" ticket ="+ticket);
}
Sleep(RetryTime*1000);
}
err=ticket;
}
break;
GREAT JOB,
BUT YOU HAVE MADE AN ERROR ON OP_SELLIMIT. YOU HAVE DOUBLED OP_BUYLIMIT AS OP_SELLIMIT. PLEASE CHECK THIS CODE:
case OP_SELLLIMIT:
if (!IsTradeContextBusy() && IsTradeAllowed()) {
while (tries < NumberOfTries) {
RefreshRates();
if ((_price-Bid)<_stoplevel*Point) _priceop=Bid+_stoplevel*Point; else _priceop=_price;
ticket = OrderSend(_symbol,OP_BUYLIMIT,_volume,NormalizeDouble(_priceop,Digits),_slippage,NormalizeDouble(_stoploss,Digits),NormalizeDouble(_takeprofit,Digits),_comment,_magic,_expiration,_arrow_color);
if(ticket<=0) {
Write("Error Occured : "+ErrorDescription(GetLastError()));
Write(Symbol()+" Sell Limit @ "+_priceop+" SL @ "+_stoploss+" TP @"+_takeprofit+" ticket ="+ticket);
tries++;
} else {
tries = NumberOfTries;
Write("Order opened : "+Symbol()+" Sell Limit @ "+_priceop+" SL @ "+_stoploss+" TP @"+_takeprofit+" ticket ="+ticket);
}
Sleep(RetryTime*1000);
}
err=ticket;
}
break;
There should be:
case OP_SELLLIMIT:
if (!IsTradeContextBusy() && IsTradeAllowed()) {
while (tries < NumberOfTries) {
RefreshRates();
if ((_price-Bid)<_stoplevel*Point) _priceop=Bid+_stoplevel*Point; else _priceop=_price;
ticket = OrderSend(_symbol,OP_SELLLIMIT,_volume,NormalizeDouble(_priceop,Digits),_slippage,NormalizeDouble(_stoploss,Digits),NormalizeDouble(_takeprofit,Digits),_comment,_magic,_expiration,_arrow_color);
if(ticket<=0) {
Write("Error Occured : "+ErrorDescription(GetLastError()));
Write(Symbol()+" Sell Limit @ "+_priceop+" SL @ "+_stoploss+" TP @"+_takeprofit+" ticket ="+ticket);
tries++;
} else {
tries = NumberOfTries;
Write("Order opened : "+Symbol()+" Sell Limit @ "+_priceop+" SL @ "+_stoploss+" TP @"+_takeprofit+" ticket ="+ticket);
}
Sleep(RetryTime*1000);
}
err=ticket;
}
break;
Why do you say that when he's gotten results? The test data has proven itself as it is -does it matter? or is what you're saying will make the EA better? (to puncher)
Perhaps I am wrong, whether this is true? I do not know. Don't you think so, that this EA requires changes in the code MQL? Exactly I mean about this line:
OrderSend(_symbol,OP_BUYLIMIT,_volume,NormalizeDouble(_priceop,Digits),_slippage,NormalizeDouble(_stoploss,Digits),NormalizeDouble(_takeprofit,Digits),_comment,_magic,_expiration,_arrow_color);
In my opinion there should be the other line instead above line:
OrderSend(_symbol,OP_SELLLIMIT,_volume,NormalizeDouble(_priceop,Digits),_slippage,NormalizeDouble(_stoploss,Digits),NormalizeDouble(_takeprofit,Digits),_comment,_magic,_expiration,_arrow_color);
Do not you think so? (to: EliTheGiant)
I have put the EA on my charts and it's been like 3 days without placing any trades...Is this normal for it to take this long to place a trade?? I have it on all time frames... :-|
What time frame did you put? Probably if you have putted dayli or 4h timeframe it is quite possible... I think, but I did not make this EA
I have put the EA on my charts and it's been like 3 days without placing any trades...Is this normal for it to take this long to place a trade?? I have it on all time frames... :-|
What time frame did you put? Probably if you have putted dayli or 4h timeframe it is quite possible... I think, but I did not make this EA
I ran the same backtest with the settings shown above and get different results. With errors during backtest including order modify error. I have losing trades as well which were not shwon in the results of the backtest from the one that uploaded this EA.
How are forward test results with this EA?
I have put the EA on my charts and it's been like 3 days without placing any trades...Is this normal for it to take this long to place a trade?? I have it on all time frames... :-|
What time frame did you put? Probably if you have putted dayli or 4h timeframe it is quite possible... I think, but I did not make this EA
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Demark Lines EA:
Author: bobby