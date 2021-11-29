Experts: Volatility Quality EA
Very interesting EA.
Is it possible during strong trend period, to use countertrend signal like exit?
example:
Buy: 02/05 . 9:00 - we are in strong trend (look the graph)
Sell: 07/05. 6.00 - instead to close buy and open a sell order, close the buy and to stay flat until new buy signal appear and re-enter long.
I don't know how to identifier a strong trend:I suppose to use a indicator but which one?
Thanks
Bolla
When you apply the expert, you choose "Only Long".
To identify the main trend, you can use your eyes or moving averages.
You can't know if there will be a strong tend in the following hours/days. You have to enumerate the different scenarios following your own technical analysis. It depends also on the news.
Very interesting and should have a bright future.
We share similar ideas, but you are doing a much better job! I may consider using your indicator into my new EA.
Thanks again for your incredible work~
Very interesting EA.
Is it possible during strong trend period, to use countertrend signal like exit?
example:
Buy: 02/05 . 9:00 - we are in strong trend (look the graph)
Sell: 07/05. 6.00 - instead to close buy and open a sell order, close the buy and to stay flat until new buy signal appear and re-enter long.
I don't know how to identifier a strong trend:I suppose to use a indicator but which one?
Thanks
Bolla
I would like to know if your system could be used on M1, M5, and M15 or M30 as well ? If yes then is there any consideration you recommend. please advise, i am new to forex just started about a month and half ago.
Best Regards
Hey guys, been doing some BT for a few days and came up with this:
can anyone please check this out for a longer period of time because in this time frame it is just amazing. Please post your results.
Is the ea any better than the oil Biz ea ?
I have been using the Oil Biz ea for some time now, it works rather well on the D1 time frame but sometimes I have to wait for weeks to make a trade, if I had a something that would make me trade more frequently I would be quite happy.
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Volatility Quality EA:
Author: bobby