Experts: Volatility Quality EA

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Volatility Quality EA:

This expert advisor is based on the Volatility Quality Index indicator created by raff1410.

Author: bobby

 

Very interesting EA.

Is it possible during strong trend period, to use countertrend signal like exit? 

example:

 Buy: 02/05 . 9:00 - we are in strong trend (look the graph)

Sell: 07/05. 6.00 - instead to close buy and open a sell order, close the buy and to stay flat until new buy signal appear and re-enter long.

I don't know how to identifier a strong trend:I suppose to use a indicator but which one?

Thanks

 

Bolla

 

When you apply the expert, you choose "Only Long".


To identify the main trend, you can use your eyes or moving averages.

You can't know if there will be a strong tend in the following hours/days. You have to enumerate the different scenarios following your own technical analysis. It depends also on the news.
[Deleted]  

Very interesting and should have a bright future.

We share similar ideas, but you are doing a much better job! I may consider using your indicator into my new EA.

Thanks again for your incredible work~

 
gbolla:

Very interesting EA.

Is it possible during strong trend period, to use countertrend signal like exit? 

example:

 Buy: 02/05 . 9:00 - we are in strong trend (look the graph)

Sell: 07/05. 6.00 - instead to close buy and open a sell order, close the buy and to stay flat until new buy signal appear and re-enter long.

I don't know how to identifier a strong trend:I suppose to use a indicator but which one?

Thanks

 

Bolla

 

I would like to know if your system could be used on M1, M5, and M15 or M30 as well ? If yes then is there any consideration you recommend. please advise, i am new to forex just started about a month and half ago.

 

Best Regards

[Deleted]  
hello excellent EA , I JUST GOT one question , the EA
[Deleted]  
hello excellent EA, I HAVE ONE QUESTION.. the EA indicators give me the signal, let said it said go short , and the EA SELL, BUT WHEN THE NEXT SIGNAL COMES , A BUY SIGNAL , THE EA DOESN'T TAKE ANY PROFIT, THE EA MADE SO FAR 5 TRADES, AND ALL LOSING ONES, PLEASE TELL ME HOW TO SETUP UP,SO I COULD HAVE RESULT LIKE U , THANK YOU!!!!1
 

Hey guys, been doing some BT for a few days and came up with this:

Símbolo EURUSDFXF (Euro vs US Dollar) Período 30 minutos (M30) 2010.06.11 07:00 - 2010.08.11 18:30 (2010.04.01 - 2010.08.12) Modelo Cada tick (el método más preciso basado en todos los períodos menores disponibles) Parámetros separator1="---------------- Entry Settings"; Crash=false; TimeFrame=0; Length=3; Method=2; Smoothing=1; Filter=4; RealTime=true; Steady=false; Color=true; Alerts=true; EmailON=false; SignalPrice=true; SignalPriceBUY=LimeGreen; SignalPriceSELL=Red; CountBars=1485; separator2="---------------- Money Management"; Lots=0.02; RiskManagement=true; RiskPercent=10; Martingale=true; Multiplier=1.6; MinProfit=0; UseBasketOptions=false; BasketProfit=1000; BasketLoss=9999; separator3="---------------- Order Management"; StopLoss=50; TakeProfit=15; TrailingStop=5; TrailingStep=1; BreakEven=0; AddPositions=true; MaxOrders=2; UseHiddenSL=false; HiddenSL=5; UseHiddenTP=false; HiddenTP=10; Magic=0; Slippage=3; separator4="---------------- Filters"; MAFilter=true; MAPeriod=100; MAMethod=1; MAPrice=0; TradeOnSunday=true; MondayToThursdayTimeFilter=false; MondayToThursdayStartHour=0; MondayToThursdayEndHour=0; FridayTimeFilter=false; FridayStartHour=0; FridayEndHour=0; separator5="---------------- Extras"; ReverseTheSystem=false

can anyone please check this out for a longer period of time because in this time frame it is just amazing. Please post your results.
 

Is the ea any better than the oil Biz ea ?

I have been using the Oil Biz ea for some time now, it works rather well on the D1 time frame but sometimes I have to wait for weeks to make a trade, if I had a something that would make me trade more frequently I would be quite happy.

 

Hi,

i a unable to comple this would u please help me

y=0 line.

 please help me.

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