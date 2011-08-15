How to set up remote agents? Please help....
Hi Alex,
Thanks for the response.
I've read through that as well as the article on MT5.com, but neither of them actually explain the logical steps involved. The questions I have are...
Do I need MT5 installed on the client machines?
What port should I use?
What name should I use? The machine name, or anything?
How is the password generated?
Thanks,
Hopefully this will help others as useless as me!
The answers are given there:
Summarizing:
1. You need only metatester.exe, client terminal itself is not required
2. Password is generated according to the one you specify
3. Use any of the suggested ports (the only requirement is the port should be open for connection in your firewall, if there is).
4. Name is assigned automatically, there is no option to assign a custom one.
Hi Alexey,
Thanks for your help.
I've had to re-install a 32bit version of MT5 on my client machine as the host is a 64bit (that isn't a problem is it?), to get the MetaTester.exe on there. When I run MetaTester.exe, the first box comes up as normal, then whether I select 'setup manually' or 'install' I get the following box but with nothing where I've circled. If I try to add or refresh it doesn't do anything.
This is what I see;
Why would no services be showing?? I can't add anything, so what am I doing wrong?
Thanks.
Adam
Which OS installed on your PC?
Have you clicked the Add button?
Please send log file.
The host is on Windows 7 Ultimate 64bit, the client(s) on Windows XP SP3 32bit.
When I click the add button, nothing happens.
This is the log;
IQ 0 Tester 13:02:50 MetaTester 5 build 350 (28 Oct 2010)
FQ 0 Startup 13:02:50 initialization finished
NK 2 Service 13:02:51 service '"C:\Program Files\MetaTester\metatester.exe" /run /address:0.0.0.0:2000' not found
CE 2 Service 13:02:51 service '"C:\Program Files\MetaTester\metatester.exe" /run /address:0.0.0.0:2001' not found
RF 0 Tester 13:02:56 tester thread stopped
Thanks.
http://www.jeremywhittaker.com/2010/10/31/distributed-processing-or-backtesting-of-forex-strategies-using-mql5/
- Jeremy Whittaker
- www.jeremywhittaker.com
Your problem is you need to copy your executable to this directory. - "C:\Program Files\MetaTester\metatester.exe" on your PC that you are running the agent on.
Hi Jeremy,
That log is from the client (agent) computer.
I read your article, which is very good, but that's what I've done...
However I want to clarify - My host is a 64bit machine. Because my agents are running on 32bit systems, I didn't copy metatester64.exe. Instead, I installed a fresh copy of MT5 on the agent machine to create a metatester.exe file and then simply deleted the install and placed the file in the same directory as you do.
Should I not have done this? Should I have copied the metatester64.exe instead?
Thanks.
Has nobody got any ideas?
Thanks.
Hi,
I'm looking to set up two remote agents for backtesting to gain another 8 cores and I'm struggling a bit... I can't seem to find an actual guide for setting this up, I've found the article on it, but this doesn't explain setup.
What do I need to do/install on the remote agents? What do I need to then configure on the host machine?
Any help would be appreciated... I think there needs to be a basic guide to this, as its a great feature, but it's setup is not well explained.
Thanks.