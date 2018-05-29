2018.05.28 04:11:13.537 : Signal - #2928986 sell 0.02 EURCHF at 1.16200 skipped as no symbol found - page 2
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So despite the fact that your screenshot is on my screen so small that I see practically nothing your all.png shows that EURUSD and EURCHF seem to have a postfix m!
Of course the signal does not find EURCHF or EURUSD!
You need to adjust your terminal so that - as I guess - you trade EURUSDm of your terminal according to the signal of EURUSD of the signal provider.
Ohohoh. My mt4 in a broker, provider in another Broker. Is it wrong?
Its not wrong as long as you can copy the signal you want.
If not, there is a problem.
If the signal provider is having EURCHF, and you are having EURCHFm so it should be copyed (it should work).
From FAQ -
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The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?If a Subscriber's account has a symbol with the same name as the one on the Provider's account, and trading is fully allowed for the symbol, trades will be copied for this symbol. If trading is allowed partially or disabled for the found symbol, this symbol is considered inappropriate for copying, and the system will continue to search for a suitable symbol:
The algorithm provides only two exceptions for metal symbols:
In these two cases, only full permission to perform trades is checked. If such permission is present, the mapping attempt is considered to be successful.
Example 1: A Provider has positions on EURUSD, while a Subscriber – on EURUSD! (or vice versa) with full trading permission. The terminal performs mapping automatically and copies the trades.
Example 2: A Provider has positions on EURUSD, while a Subscriber – both on EURUSD! and EURUSD. The copying is performed for EURUSD.
Example 3: A Provider has positions on GOLD, while a Subscriber – on XAUUSD with full trading permission. The terminal performs mapping automatically and copies the trades.
Example 4: A Provider has positions on GOLD, while a Subscriber – on XAUUSD with close-only (partial) trading permission. The mapping is considered unsuccessful and no copying is performed.
But I do not see EURCHFm on your image in the Market Watch ... Are you sure that you accepted this symbol in your Metatrader?
Because ... if the signal could not find EURCHF (means - cound not find EURCHFm in your case) so you should do the following:
right mouse click on the Market Watch (any place), and to see EURCHFm - it is hidden or not. If hidden so press "Show".
About refund (as you asked) - I found the following information (please note that information below is just the discussion only, and the refund policy may be changed by MetaQuotes) -
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Refund subscriptions:
This thread and for 'refund for the months that have not started yet' - this post.
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So, as to refund - you should read the rules of the Signals.
Sergey - I guess that the signal is for EURUSD (1.16 €/$ and not 0.9 €/CHF) and a EURUSD is not available (there it is EURUSDm) the terminal writes in the log(!!) EURCHF which is probably the first in the EUR series of symbols - but that's only my personal guess!
According to the EURUSD price?
But it may be for EURCHF -
It was written as EURCHF at 1.1620 for today on the log (first post of the thread).
If yes so EURCHF should be accepted on the Market Watch with VPS synchronization to pass those changes to VPS.