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Hi!

I there a time period in which the EA can be returned when it does not work on your platform. [name of the Market product was deleted by moderator] only works on leverage of 1:500. My platform only allows 1:1 leverage . I bought it on 4April 2018. So it is of no use to me. Is there a way that when Sellers sell their EA, they should stipulate the minimum leverage allowed. I'm sure I'm not the only one when wrong EA's are bought. THANKS

[Deleted]  
Dear Hiram

Read the conditions, all sales are final. But you can buy [product name removed by moderator] and use your EA in demo account with 500:1, then with [product name removed by moderator] copy the trades to your account with your desired lot size. [product name removed by moderator] is for MT4, if you use MT5 I may suggest a MT5 option


Moderator note: please don't advertise/recommend products on the forum. Thank you

 
Felipe Ponce Aragon:
Dear Hiram

Read the conditions, all sales are final. But you can buy [product name removed by moderator] and use your EA in demo account with 500:1, then with [product name removed by moderator] copy the trades to your account with your desired lot size. [product name removed by moderator] is for MT4, if you use MT5 I may suggest a MT5 option
Hi! I can't seem to find the MT5 version. Pls direct me to it. Thanks for your quick response.
 
Hiram Eckstein:

Hi!

I there a time period in which the EA can be returned when it does not work on your platform. [name of the Market product was deleted by moderator] only works on leverage of 1:500. My platform only allows 1:1 leverage . I bought it on 4April 2018. So it is of no use to me. Is there a way that when Sellers sell their EA, they should stipulate the minimum leverage allowed. I'm sure I'm not the only one when wrong EA's are bought. THANKS

If there no balance leverage can't do any. Possible EA don't have AUTO Money Management with available balance or EA has fixed lot system , did you tried to change the lot manually?  Also read expert tab comments

 
Waseem Raza:

If there no balance leverage can't do any. Possible EA don't have AUTO Money Management with available balance or EA has fixed lot system , did you tried to change the lot manually?  Also read expert tab comments

My trading platform only allows for Leverage 1:1. When I test the EA on a Demo account, then it works perfectly with a leverage of 1:500. A pity. I'm a newbie. So this is my first EA purchase. Next time I'll keep that in mind. The leverage specifics should be mentioned by the Seller. THANKS
 
Hiram Eckstein:
My trading platform only allows for Leverage 1:1. When I test the EA on a Demo account, then it works perfectly with a leverage of 1:500. A pity. I'm a newbie. So this is my first EA purchase. Next time I'll keep that in mind. The leverage specifics should be mentioned by the Seller. THANKS
The least lot allowed is 0.1
 
Hiram Eckstein:
The least lot allowed is 0.1

Your broker allowed starting lot 0.10   ?

Did you calculate how much balance you required to start this lot with 1:1 leverage check images below


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