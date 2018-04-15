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Dear Hiram
Hi!
I there a time period in which the EA can be returned when it does not work on your platform. [name of the Market product was deleted by moderator] only works on leverage of 1:500. My platform only allows 1:1 leverage . I bought it on 4April 2018. So it is of no use to me. Is there a way that when Sellers sell their EA, they should stipulate the minimum leverage allowed. I'm sure I'm not the only one when wrong EA's are bought. THANKS
If there no balance leverage can't do any. Possible EA don't have AUTO Money Management with available balance or EA has fixed lot system , did you tried to change the lot manually? Also read expert tab comments
If there no balance leverage can't do any. Possible EA don't have AUTO Money Management with available balance or EA has fixed lot system , did you tried to change the lot manually? Also read expert tab comments
My trading platform only allows for Leverage 1:1. When I test the EA on a Demo account, then it works perfectly with a leverage of 1:500. A pity. I'm a newbie. So this is my first EA purchase. Next time I'll keep that in mind. The leverage specifics should be mentioned by the Seller. THANKS
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Hi!
I there a time period in which the EA can be returned when it does not work on your platform. [name of the Market product was deleted by moderator] only works on leverage of 1:500. My platform only allows 1:1 leverage . I bought it on 4April 2018. So it is of no use to me. Is there a way that when Sellers sell their EA, they should stipulate the minimum leverage allowed. I'm sure I'm not the only one when wrong EA's are bought. THANKS