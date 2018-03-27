Unexplained Reason 9 Error Message. Please help
thomasparker126: I'm now unable to recompile the same EA strategies in MetaEditor and redeploy into MT4. Instead the navigator scrolls down briefly but no EA is visible under EA sub header. Why would this suddenly happen if the EAs have been operating without incident to date?
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Why did you post your MT4 question in the
Root /
MT5 General section
instead of the
MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page?)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
Next time post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
- What do you mean you can't recompile. The Editor must give a message. There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.
- It says "can't open." Open the data folder in Explorer and look. Independent tools help. You may also want to reboot.
Data Structure in MetaTrader 4 Build 600 and Higher - MQL4 Articles 17.02.2014
- Did you start a second terminal? Try the reboot.
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Hi all,
I would be grateful if someone could advise on the scenario below.
I'm aware a Reason 9 error message is due to terminal closure, however the majority of my EAs have been removed from their charts whilst the terminal was open. I'm now unable to recompile the same EA strategies in MetaEditor and redeploy into MT4. Instead the navigator scrolls down briefly but no EA is visible under EA sub header. Why would this suddenly happen if the EAs have been operating without incident to date? I've shared screen grabs of the logs below:
Regards
Tom