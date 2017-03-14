Question about Activations for Purchases from the Market Store.
Hi,
I have a question about a purchase i made from the Market Store. Recently before three days i purchased an Indicator from the MQL5 Market Store. The Indicator had 5 Activations. I installed the Indicator on 2 machines so i had 3 Activations left. I also received a System Message that i have "3 of 5 activations left". Today two days later i see that the Developer had increased AFTER i purchased the Indicator the maximum allowed Activations from 5 to 20. So how many Activations do i have now? Do i have still "3 of 5 activations left" ??? Or do i have now 18 Activations left? And is there some place where i can lookup how many Activations i have left?
Thanks
George
You have "3 of 5 activations left" since the system only note limitation at time you purchase.
Where can i lookup the information how many activations i have left for a specific purchase?
The Developer told me that i have 18 activations left an not 3. But how can i check this by myself? Isn't there some place where i can check by by myself how many activations i have left for a specific purchase?
Thanks
George
The Developer told me that i have 18 activations left an not 3. But how can i check this by myself? Isn't there some place where i can check by by myself how many activations i have left for a specific purchase?
Thanks
George
I think I'm wrong. After I check again I still have 2 activation since the product activation is 5. You can see by click on product at another machine that not installed yet (see picture for example).
Comments removed by moderator.
Please don't discuss bypassing market activation. Doing so again will result in a ban.
Is there a way to bypass this activation process?
I'm pretty sure no one will help you to cheat or realize any other illegal activity.
This is the most secure way to be thrown out of this market !!!
I'm pretty sure no one will help you to cheat or realize any other illegal activity.
This is the most secure way to be thrown out of this market !!!
I'd like to let you and everyone know that I am not trying to cheat or do anything illegal here. If that was my intention I wouldn't have opened an account here. I made a mistake and for that I take full responsibility and make sure not to make that again. I wonder if there is anything I can do or actions I can take when I felt that someone has offended me?
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Hi,
I have a question about a purchase i made from the Market Store. Recently before three days i purchased an Indicator from the MQL5 Market Store. The Indicator had 5 Activations. I installed the Indicator on 2 machines so i had 3 Activations left. I also received a System Message that i have "3 of 5 activations left". Today two days later i see that the Developer had increased AFTER i purchased the Indicator the maximum allowed Activations from 5 to 20. So how many Activations do i have now? Do i have still "3 of 5 activations left" ??? Or do i have now 18 Activations left? And is there some place where i can lookup how many Activations i have left?
Thanks
George