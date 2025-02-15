How to calculate an indicator for Max number of Bars
Hello my friends,
I want to build an indicator that show the close for the last X number of candles only. Therefore, I wrote the attached indicator.
The problem is that when I close MT4 and reopen it the indicator appear like in the next chart.
Could you help me to find what is wrong with this code.
You could try something like this. A little old fashion way but it should work:
int limit=IndicatorCounted(); //---- check for possible errors if (limit<0) return(-1); //---- last counted bar will be recounted if (limit>0) limit--; int pos=Bars-limit-1; if(pos>Bars-1) pos=Bars-1; if(pos>MaxCandles) pos=MaxCandles; // Iterate from past to present for(int i = pos; i >= 1; i--) { //your code here }
int limit=IndicatorCounted();
- You should stop using the old IndicatorCounted and start using the new Event Handling Functions - Functions - Language Basics - MQL4 Reference
I want to build an indicator that show the close for the last X number of candles only. Therefore, I wrote the attached indicator.
The problem is that when I close MT4 and reopen it the indicator appear like in the next chart.
- Why do you want to do that? Just process all bars and be done.
- Your initial loop processes [MaxCandles-1 .. 1]. After that it processes the previous candle a second time. drop the limit++.
- No need for the if(previous if you adjust your return value.
How to do your lookbacks correctly.
- You said "show .. the last X..." After the first run you will be adding additional bars but never remove old ones.
zxc[i] = iClose(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,i);No such function in MT5. Why did you post your MT4 question in the Root / MT5 Indicators section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page?)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
Next time post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
IndicatorBuffers(1);This is used to specify the total number of buffers, not the number of visible buffers. Delete it and add the appropriate #property.
- You should stop using the old IndicatorCounted and start using the new Event Handling Functions - Functions - Language Basics - MQL4 Reference
- Why do you want to do that? Just process all bars and be done.
- No such function in MT5.
Why did you post your MT4 question in the
Root /
MT5 Indicators section
instead of the
MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page?)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
Next time post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
- This is used to specify the total number of buffers, not the number of visible buffers. Delete it and add the appropriate #property.
1. I can't see your answer helpful.
2. If moderator want to transfer the thread they will do it.
3. Buffers used in calculation and visible buffers are the same and this is not my main problem here.
Hello my friends,
I want to build an indicator that show the close for the last X number of candles only. Therefore, I wrote the attached indicator.
The problem is that when I close MT4 and reopen it the indicator appear like in the next chart.
Could you help me to find what is wrong with this code.
Maybe I've just misunderstood you but try this updated code. I hope it does what you want.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Close Oscillator I.mq4 | //| Copyright 2016, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2016, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict #property indicator_separate_window extern int MaxCandles = 10; // Max Candles to draw //--- right input parameters flag bool ExtParameters=false; double zxc[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- IndicatorBuffers(1); SetIndexBuffer(0,zxc); SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID,1,clrRed); SetIndexEmptyValue(0,0.0); IndicatorDigits(_Digits); IndicatorShortName("TDO"); SetIndexLabel(0,"TDO"); if(MaxCandles <2) { Print("Candles should be more than 1"); ExtParameters=false; return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT); } else ExtParameters=true; //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,const int prev_calculated,const datetime &time[], const double &open[],const double &high[],const double &low[],const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[],const long &volume[],const int &spread[]) { //--- int limit; if(prev_calculated==0) limit=rates_total; else limit=(rates_total-prev_calculated)>MaxCandles?(rates_total-prev_calculated+2):(MaxCandles+2); //--- for(int i=0;i<limit && !IsStopped();i++) zxc[i]=i>MaxCandles?0.0:close[i]; //--- return(rates_total); }
Maybe I've just misunderstood you but try this updated code. I hope it does what you want.
3. Buffers used in calculation and visible buffers are the same and this is not my main problem here.
No they are not. You have ZERO visible buffers (no #property indicator_buffers) Therefor that may be your "main problem."
No they are not. You have ZERO visible buffers (no #property indicator_buffers) Therefor that may be your "main problem."
Maybe I've just misunderstood you but try this updated code. I hope it does what you want.
Thanks a lot Petr, this code do the job. I hope you can explain this lines in more details.
//--- int limit; if(prev_calculated==0) limit=rates_total; else limit=(rates_total-prev_calculated)>MaxCandles?(rates_total-prev_calculated+2):(MaxCandles+2); //--- for(int i=0;i<limit && !IsStopped();i++) zxc[i]=i>MaxCandles?0.0:close[i];
Thanks
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello my friends,
I want to build an indicator that show the close for the last X number of candles only. Therefore, I wrote the attached indicator.
The problem is that when I close MT4 and reopen it the indicator appear like in the next chart.
Could you help me to find what is wrong with this code.