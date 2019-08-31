Do not bother yourselves/ Truth is annoying - page 6
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Positive feedback, lets hope the thread owner is reading
probably he is so confused by the differing opinions on indicators ;D
Which is expected after 8 years of trying the same thing ?
And then offer $1000 for yet again the same thing ?
Maybe he got the idea that something could be wrong with his way of doing things.
Please, I have been searching, trying and using nearly all the indicators since 2010 till today (March 22, 2018).
Till now, there is no any profitable indicator in the whole world about trading in the forex market.
Either lagging, or repainting. <<--- change to leading indicator :)
Playing in the market, it is a kind of gambling, or may be worse, since too many fake signals are already there to confuse you.
I would be grateful, if someone one day will invent or discover a true winning indicator.
I am ready to pay 1000 USD for any true indicator with a proof.
Have a nice day
Hello,
Indicators, we can imagine like a vehicle that we use for the race.
Even if you use a motorcycle belonging to the world champion MotoGP,
such as Andrea Dovizioso's motorcycle, Marc Márquez, Rossi, and so on,
-- in the race then confidently you will get different results :)
So it turns out that in addition to a good motorcycle, we must have enough experience to enter the race.
Keep practicing on demo account first, because it's good to mature the experience to find an indicator that suit for you.
Thats why the best way to go is price action itself, not indicators.
As you very well pointed out, most of them (if not all) are lagging or repainting.
The market is moved by news and data and not indicators.
Please, I have been searching, trying and using nearly all the indicators since 2010 till today (March 22, 2018).
Till now, there is no any profitable indicator in the whole world about trading in the forex market.
Either lagging, or repainting.
Playing in the market, it is a kind of gambling, or may be worse, since too many fake signals are already there to confuse you.
I would be grateful, if someone one day will invent or discover a true winning indicator.
I am ready to pay 1000 USD for any true indicator with a proof.
There are some indicators that really work, they need improving but they do make money overall, even in volatile trading, I am curious to see if I can get them in an EA, for using in the 5min chart.
Apart from those indicators, there also arbitrage trading systems, which work well, and there's no need to predict direction.
The problem is, nobody is going to sell you a working indicator, a really good indicator, or system, you would have to pay a fortune, and the transaction cannot be done because nobody trusts paying for an indicator they have never seen.
I have 3 arbitrage systems, from simple to very complicated, even the simple one requires trading through 2 accounts so that the broker doesn't figure it out.
If I get a good EA, capable of making 10% per month in directional trading I will put it up for sale here. I am in the testing phase, my EAs seem profitable but will require additional filters, reducing dradown, and live testing, where they are confimed to work over any randomly chosen 3 hour period. If these tests are not passed people won't buy them.
with $1000 you can only buy some EA for directional trading.
if I were to sell you the basic arbitrage system, it may be the cost of a used car
for the more complicated arbitrage system, the price would be so high that we would have to physically meet, with armed bodyguards... like in those drug deals in the movies. a wrong move and a fight may break out.
Have a nice day
So you would sell, but for more money. Great!I will get my "armed bodyguards" and let you know.
Trading strategy:
Sell (3.77) @ x-price
Sell (2.33) @ x-price
Sell (1.44) @ x-price
Sell (0.89) @ x-price
Sell (0.55) @ x-price
Sell (0.34) @ x-price
Sell (0.21) @ x-price
Sell (0.13) @ x-price
Sell (0.05) @ x-price
Sell (0.02) @ x-price
Sell (0.01) @ x-price
Sell (0.01) @ x-price
Buy (0.01) @ x-price
Buy (0.01) @ x-price
Buy (0.02) @ x-price
Buy (0.03) @ x-price
Buy (0.05) @ x-price
Buy (0.13) @ x-price
Buy (0.21) @ x-price
Buy (0.34) @ x-price
Buy (0.55) @ x-price
Buy (0.89) @ x-price
Buy (1.44) @ x-price
Buy (2.33) @ x-price
Buy (3.77) @ x-price
Close when 300 pips are reached from the total of all the positions.
60% agree with you. I like such trading approach. I've been using something like that for more than 2 years.
Nice One Man
his way of doing things.
I agree on this part, disagree on the part that says the use of indicators is an absolute failure
This is all what the use of indicators got me "after 2.5 years of random success and failure"
thats 8% in 6 months since September with proper risk management .. what works for me might not work for you but there is nothing completely wrong .. just different opinions from different people
If you mean that after 8 years the use of indicators was a bad idea for this specific incident then its totally right
Which is expected after 8 years of trying the same thing ?
And then offer $1000 for yet again the same thing ?
Maybe he got the idea that something could be wrong with his way of doing things.
nice Vid.Contains many gems