Do not bother yourselves/ Truth is annoying - page 7
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I did this in just a month, just by using Elliot wave theory and 2 MA for determining the trend direction. Most of the profit came on the last week of the month, I had deposited some money just to increase the lot size, I wanted to see how far I could go about growing the account by increasing lot size.
I did this in just a month, just by using Elliot wave theory and 2 MA for determining the trend direction. Most of the profit came on the last week of the month, I had deposited some money just to increase the lot size, I wanted to see how far I could go about growing the account by increasing lot size.
So Elliot waves and moving averages are all indicators, that confirms that they work and tbh in your case they worked massively "congratulations on that by the way"
Problem is not the indicators its how you use them
So Elliot waves and moving averages are all indicators, that confirms that they work and tbh in your case they worked massively "congratulations on that by the way"
Problem is not the indicators its how you use them
Thank you, Yes the Elliot wave is just a bunch of calculation I makes when analyzing the market and two MA ( 2 indicators).
Please, I have been searching, trying and using nearly all the indicators since 2010 till today (March 22, 2018).
Till now, there is no any profitable indicator in the whole world about trading in the forex market.
Either lagging, or repainting.
Playing in the market, it is a kind of gambling, or may be worse, since too many fake signals are already there to confuse you.
I would be grateful, if someone one day will invent or discover a true winning indicator.
I am ready to pay 1000 USD for any true indicator with a proof.
Have a nice day
An indicator that truely works(if it existed), why would that person want to sell it to you for $1000 when that person can make millions from trading?
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