Do not bother yourselves/ Truth is annoying - page 3
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Please, I have been searching, trying and using nearly all the indicators since 2010 till today (March 22, 2018).
Till now, there is no any profitable indicator in the whole world about trading in the forex market.
Either lagging, or repainting.
Playing in the market, it is a kind of gambling, or may be worse, since too many fake signals are already there to confuse you.
I would be grateful, if someone one day will invent or discover a true winning indicator.
I am ready to pay 1000 USD for any true indicator with a proof.
Have a nice day
They are all true indicators and 100% accurate. Indicators take price and volume, perform a mathematical operation, and produce a result. 100% accurate at all times.
They do not and can not predict the future, they are called indicators not money-makers.
I would be grateful, if someone one day will invent or discover a true winning indicator.
I am ready to pay 1000 USD for any true indicator with a proof.
This will be possible when the brokers show their indicator called
---> How__many__fools__we__fished__today.ex4
keep your money.... 1000$ - It could be a good start for newbee....
Please, I have been searching, trying and using nearly all the indicators since 2010 till today (March 22, 2018).
Till now, there is no any profitable indicator in the whole world about trading in the forex market.
Either lagging, or repainting.
Playing in the market, it is a kind of gambling, or may be worse, since too many fake signals are already there to confuse you.
I would be grateful, if someone one day will invent or discover a true winning indicator.
I am ready to pay 1000 USD for any true indicator with a proof.
Have a nice day
Try some Expert Advisors. All these nonsense indicators not gonna help you. I can send you millions n millions of them. Also be very careful on Expert Advisors you going for. Do not use any Indicator Related EAs, are waste of time. Use some Expert Advisors with good algorithms inside
Wish you all the best
Try some Expert Advisors. All these nonsense indicators not gonna help you. I can send you millions n millions of them. Also be very careful on Expert Advisors you going for. Do not use any Indicator Related EAs, are waste of time. Use some Expert Advisors with good algorithms inside
Wish you all the best
What does EA with good algorithms inside mean? how do you know whats inside an EA when you buy it!!
What does EA with good algorithms inside mean? how do you whats inside an EA when you buy it!!
You don't. Also you don't know the bugs inside. Steer clear from any EA you do not have the source code of.
Please, I have been searching, trying and using nearly all the indicators since 2010 till today (March 22, 2018).
Till now, there is no any profitable indicator in the whole world about trading in the forex market.
Either lagging, or repainting.
Playing in the market, it is a kind of gambling, or may be worse, since too many fake signals are already there to confuse you.
I would be grateful, if someone one day will invent or discover a true winning indicator.
I am ready to pay 1000 USD for any true indicator with a proof.
Have a nice day
As an example of an indicator, If you see dark clouds in the sky, its an indicator that it may rain, but there is no "Guarantee", The mistake is not in the indicator, it is in the Trader.
What does EA with good algorithms inside mean? how do you know whats inside an EA when you buy it!!
I mean good mathematics inside