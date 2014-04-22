Signal Subscription
- Video tutorial: MetaTrader Signals Service
- Signal subscription
- Do i need to keep my MT5 running if i subscribe to a signal provider ?
Just wanna ask that i have subscribe to one of the signal but do I have to keep my mt4 and laptop online 24/5 for the trade to run? Are you guys doing this way?
Trades can be copied at the trade server side of the broker using TET (Trust Execution Token) mode. In this case the Subscriber does not even need to have the Terminal running. Trades will be copied directly at the trade server's end, allowing you to avoid possible network latency and improving the quality of Signal execution. At the moment, TET mode is not yet available.
Here is your answer:
Trades can be copied at the trade server side of the broker using TET (Trust Execution Token) mode. In this case the Subscriber does not even need to have the Terminal running. Trades will be copied directly at the trade server's end, allowing you to avoid possible network latency and improving the quality of Signal execution. At the moment, TET mode is not yet available.
That right that we should all take the time and read the procedures. Still, even if redundant subjects are raised it offers punctual information to the questioner but also to the others that get straight answers.
That right that we should all take the time and read the procedures. Still, even if redundant subjects are raised it offers punctual information to the questioner but also to the others that get straight answers.
Hi,
i have subscribed to a signal and it did a great job by copying all trades. but, here's my problem.
When i open my mt4, the signal copied current trading that signal is currently holding even though the signal has opened its position 2 weeks ago, for example.
My question is, do i have an option to choose whether to not copy trade on the current position that the signal is holding? instead, i only copy the next position open by the signal.
Thanks in advance
adleee84
Hi,
i have subscribed to a signal and it did a great job by copying all trades. but, here's my problem.
When i open my mt4, the signal copied current trading that signal is currently holding even though the signal has opened its position 2 weeks ago, for example.
My question is, do i have an option to choose whether to not copy trade on the current position that the signal is holding? instead, i only copy the next position open by the signal.
Thanks in advance
adleee84
Trades are only copied on real time only. Signal are copied only according to the number of positions opened by the provider, but not the actual price at which the signal provided has opened his initial positions with. You can control this by select this option on trading platform.
It will allow you to decide if you want copy the current trades or wait for new positions to be opened before you copy them. Check out this link https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/14268 for more insight.
Cheers
Trades are only copied on real time only. Signal are copied only according to the number of positions opened by the provider, but not the actual price at which the signal provided has opened his initial positions with. You can control this by select this option on trading platform.
It will allow you to decide if you want copy the current trades or wait for new positions to be opened before you copy them. Check out this link https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/14268 for more insight.
Cheers
Hi Roszey,
Did you mean I have to uncheck this option? I've unchecked it but mt4 still is still copying the current trade... BTW, i've seen the video but that mt4 version did not have this 'synchonize' option.
Thanks
Adleee84
Hi Roszey,
Did you mean I have to uncheck this option? I've unchecked it but mt4 still is still copying the current trade... BTW, i've seen the video but that mt4 version did not have this 'synchonize' option.
Thanks
Adleee84
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use