Signal Subscription

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Just wanna ask that i have subscribe to one of the signal but do I have to keep my mt4 and laptop online 24/5 for the trade to run? Are you guys doing this way?
 
allenhing:
Just wanna ask that i have subscribe to one of the signal but do I have to keep my mt4 and laptop online 24/5 for the trade to run? Are you guys doing this way?
Here is your answer: 

  • Trades can be copied at the trade server side of the broker using TET (Trust Execution Token) mode. In this case the Subscriber does not even need to have the Terminal running. Trades will be copied directly at the trade server's end, allowing you to avoid possible network latency and improving the quality of Signal execution. At the moment, TET mode is not yet available.

 
Roszey:
Here is your answer: 

  • Trades can be copied at the trade server side of the broker using TET (Trust Execution Token) mode. In this case the Subscriber does not even need to have the Terminal running. Trades will be copied directly at the trade server's end, allowing you to avoid possible network latency and improving the quality of Signal execution. At the moment, TET mode is not yet available.

You are too kind, let him read a little
 

That right that we should all take the time and read the procedures. Still, even if redundant subjects are raised it offers punctual information to the questioner but also to the others that get straight answers.

 
MetaSky:

That right that we should all take the time and read the procedures. Still, even if redundant subjects are raised it offers punctual information to the questioner but also to the others that get straight answers.

Ok, can I suggest you to take a little of your time to answer this kind of question ? You just have to read the link to the FAQ I posted, and you can answer 95% of the question.
 

Hi,

 

i have subscribed to a signal and it did a great job by copying all trades. but, here's my problem.

When i open my mt4, the signal copied current trading that signal is currently holding even though the signal has opened its position 2 weeks ago, for example.

My question is, do i have an option to choose whether to not copy trade on the current position that the signal is holding? instead, i only copy the next position open by the signal.

Thanks in advance  

adleee84 

 
adleee84:

Hi,

 

i have subscribed to a signal and it did a great job by copying all trades. but, here's my problem.

When i open my mt4, the signal copied current trading that signal is currently holding even though the signal has opened its position 2 weeks ago, for example.

My question is, do i have an option to choose whether to not copy trade on the current position that the signal is holding? instead, i only copy the next position open by the signal.

Thanks in advance  

adleee84 

Trades are only copied on real time only. Signal are copied only according to the number of positions opened by the provider, but not the actual price at which the signal provided has opened his initial positions with. You can control this by select this option on trading platform. 

It will allow you to decide if you want copy the current trades or wait for new positions to be opened before you copy them. Check out this link https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/14268 for more insight.

Cheers 

 
Roszey:

Trades are only copied on real time only. Signal are copied only according to the number of positions opened by the provider, but not the actual price at which the signal provided has opened his initial positions with. You can control this by select this option on trading platform. 

It will allow you to decide if you want copy the current trades or wait for new positions to be opened before you copy them. Check out this link https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/14268 for more insight.

Cheers 

Hi Roszey,

 

Did you mean I have to uncheck this option? I've unchecked it but mt4 still is still copying the current trade... BTW, i've seen the video but that mt4 version did not have this 'synchonize' option.

 

Thanks

Adleee84 

 
adleee84:

Hi Roszey,

 

Did you mean I have to uncheck this option? I've unchecked it but mt4 still is still copying the current trade... BTW, i've seen the video but that mt4 version did not have this 'synchonize' option.

 

Thanks

Adleee84 

After subscribing to your signal you should see a pop window on the platform. Which will ask if you should copy positions now or wait for other time. 
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