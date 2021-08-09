Data vendor for Indian Exchange NSE Stocks
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Stock Market A To Z: 26 Names, Themes And Trends To Watch
Sergey Golubev, 2017.04.23 08:16
As the people are continuing asking about Indian market data so it is the information about -
I think - some MT5 brokers are also providing those data so please find it by yourself for example.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Stock Market A To Z: 26 Names, Themes And Trends To Watch
Sergey Golubev, 2018.02.09 13:51
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Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
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It's not working NSE. no updates from just2trade
Hello all,
I am new to this forum and I have recently downloaded MT5. Now I want data for Indian Stocks. Can someone help me who are authorized data vendor for India Exchange NSE for MT5. There are many data vendors for Amibroker and Ninjatrader in India but not for MT5. How I can import historical and live data for NSE stocks? Any help in this regard will highly appreciated. Thanks!!!
Currently no data vendors for MT5.
Will update in 6 months.
Hello,
I am also looking for data for MT5.
Will update in 6 months.
Hey Indian Market Data is Available on Meta Trader 4
For All Segment Have A look
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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Hello all,
I am new to this forum and I have recently downloaded MT5. Now I want data for Indian Stocks. Can someone help me who are authorized data vendor for India Exchange NSE for MT5. There are many data vendors for Amibroker and Ninjatrader in India but not for MT5. How I can import historical and live data for NSE stocks? Any help in this regard will highly appreciated. Thanks!!!