Data vendor for Indian Exchange NSE Stocks

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Hello all,

I am new to this forum and I have recently downloaded MT5. Now I want data for Indian Stocks. Can someone help me who are authorized data vendor for India Exchange NSE for MT5. There are many data vendors for Amibroker and Ninjatrader in India but not for MT5. How I can import historical and live data for NSE stocks? Any help in this regard will highly appreciated. Thanks!!!

 

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Stock Market A To Z: 26 Names, Themes And Trends To Watch

Sergey Golubev, 2017.04.23 08:16

As the people are continuing asking about Indian market data so it is the information about -



I think - some MT5 brokers are also providing those data so please find it by yourself for example.


 
Sergey Golubev:

It's not working NSE. no updates from just2trade

 
Manish Gupta:

Hello all,

I am new to this forum and I have recently downloaded MT5. Now I want data for Indian Stocks. Can someone help me who are authorized data vendor for India Exchange NSE for MT5. There are many data vendors for Amibroker and Ninjatrader in India but not for MT5. How I can import historical and live data for NSE stocks? Any help in this regard will highly appreciated. Thanks!!!

Currently no data vendors for MT5.

 
Will update in 6 months.
 
A moderator should move this topic in appropriate section. Thanks.
 
Rajkumar Palanisamy:
Will update in 6 months.

Hello,

I am also looking for data for MT5.

 
Rajkumar Palanisamy:
Will update in 6 months.
Any update? 

 

Hey Indian Market Data is Available on Meta Trader 4

For All Segment Have A look 

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