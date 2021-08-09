Data vendor for Indian Exchange NSE Stocks - page 2

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Komalroy:

Hey Indian Market Data is Available on Meta Trader 4

For All Segment Have A look 

Hi

How you got it please share.


Thanks in advance

 
Any update on this
 

hi,

 how to  download indian data for mt4 any help for me..

 
vijay badri:

hi,

 how to  download indian data for mt4 any help for me..

You should find the broker which is proposing indian data for traders (because all dara/charts/prices/symbols are related to the brokers).
 
Sergey Golubev:
You should find the broker which is proposing indian data for traders (because all dara/charts/prices/symbols are related to the brokers).

how to find broker for  indian data ,can uhelp me

 
vijay badri:

how to find broker for  indian data ,can uhelp me

You can open demo account with many brokers to check the instruments/symbols they are providing for traders (to find indian data).
For example:

So, open demo account siwht many brokers and check their symbols. It is free, and you cxan do it by yourself without asking anyone.

 
Sergey Golubev:

You can open demo account with many brokers to check the instruments/symbols they are providing for traders (to find indian data).
For example:

So, open demo account siwht many brokers and check their symbols. It is free, and you cxan do it by yourself without asking anyone.

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Files:
INDIA_FEW_STOCKS.jpg  232 kb
 
vijay badri:
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I can say that it is not difficult: you may check many brokers to find the symbols which you like.

My example: I wanted to use some symbol for MT5 and I could not find it with 1 broker.
So, I tried many brokers (opened demo account with them to find the symbol).
Yes, I spent several days for that, but I found it.
You can see on this page about how many brokersd I tried/tested to find: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/353226/page3

----------------

You can do same: you can try many bokers to find what you want, and you do not need anyone to help you.
But if you do not want to check many brokers to find the symbols so - sorry (it is your problem, and no one will work for you in case you do not want to spent some time for yourself).

How do I add a stock symbol to MT5?
How do I add a stock symbol to MT5?
  • 2020.10.12
  • www.mql5.com
I am subscribed to Just2Trade-MT5 on a MT5 Demo account. How do I get marketwatch to show tickers instead of forex...
 

sir,,

the demo account is only for 1 day,,

but iwant live account forever how to get  this sir,

 
vijay badri:

sir,,

the demo account is only for 1 day,,

but iwant live account forever how to get  this sir,

The brokers are having the different conditions for demo account (some of them for 1 week, some of them - more).
Besides, the brokers may disable the demo account based on inactivity, or based on any other condition.
So, it is related to the brokers anyway (I do not know the broker which is keeping demo accounts forever for their clients).

You can open the other demo account with same broker or with the other broker (no problem with demo accounts as it may be opened any time for any Metatrader broker).

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