Libraries: EasyAndFastGUI library for creating graphical interfaces - page 42

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I can set transparency for the window itself, but the elements inside still remain with the background. Is there any way to make them transparent too?
 
Hello Fellow Community Members,
I am looking to download latest version -  EasyAndFastGUI v2.0. Please advise how to download it. I tried it in Market Place but it not available. Any help will be much appreciated.
 

Hi, I am not sure if this article is still in use. First of all thanks a lot to Anatoli for doing a great overall job.

Anyhow I am struggeling in getting a working version installed. I permanetell get errors like double declarations of const or double declaration of variables and enumerations. I think it has something to do with double <include ...>.

I tried build 16 and the latest version from article "https://www.mql5.com/en/code/19703".

How can I solve the problem and where can I get a version, which is finally working?

Thanks in advance for any help.

EasyAndFastGUI library for creating graphical interfaces
EasyAndFastGUI library for creating graphical interfaces
  • www.mql5.com
The EasyAndFastGUI library allows creating graphical interfaces for custom MQL programs.
 
Hey @tol64 Anatoli, I hope you are doing good. I really appreciate your work. I want to talk something really important about your work. Regarding if you are up to sell it or if you don't lets talk in private I have something important to share. I have sent you friend request. Looking forward to talk to you. Thanks and really appreciated.
 

@Anatoli Kazharski
Anatoly, is there a grouping element in the posted version?

example

Anatoli Kazharski
Anatoli Kazharski
  • 2024.09.21
  • www.mql5.com
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Petr Vorob'ev #:

@Anatoli Kazharski
Anatoly, is there a grouping element in the posted version?

I'll answer the CFrame class itself

 
Dear Anatoli, is this the latest version of the library? Thank you.
 
The link to the market from the article description doesn't work
 
It was very useful if was some library bought with documentation
 

After update build 5120 tables stopped working - headers and data move to the left, nothing can be understood.

Probably because of the strict separation of char/uchar and int/uint introduced by MQ, there is some confusion in the library codes, which is impossible to unravel.

Who has encountered this problem and successfully solved it, please write back.


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