Libraries: EasyAndFastGUI library for creating graphical interfaces - page 42
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I am looking to download latest version - EasyAndFastGUI v2.0. Please advise how to download it. I tried it in Market Place but it not available. Any help will be much appreciated.
Hi, I am not sure if this article is still in use. First of all thanks a lot to Anatoli for doing a great overall job.
Anyhow I am struggeling in getting a working version installed. I permanetell get errors like double declarations of const or double declaration of variables and enumerations. I think it has something to do with double <include ...>.
I tried build 16 and the latest version from article "https://www.mql5.com/en/code/19703".
How can I solve the problem and where can I get a version, which is finally working?
Thanks in advance for any help.
@Anatoli Kazharski
Anatoly, is there a grouping element in the posted version?
@Anatoli Kazharski
Anatoly, is there a grouping element in the posted version?
I'll answer the CFrame class itself
After update build 5120 tables stopped working - headers and data move to the left, nothing can be understood.
Probably because of the strict separation of char/uchar and int/uint introduced by MQ, there is some confusion in the library codes, which is impossible to unravel.
Who has encountered this problem and successfully solved it, please write back.