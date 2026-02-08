Libraries: EasyAndFastGUI library for creating graphical interfaces - page 44
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It seems that at one time version 2.0 was available on the Market, according to what the author says in the description.
However, it is no longer available, so there is no error on your part; it is simply no longer available. As Eleni mentioned, please contact the author (send a private message).
You can reach him (the author) on telegram
You can reach him (the author) on telegram
Is this Anatoli's official telegram?
Are you sure?
If you had visited Anatoil's profile page, you would have seen it shown there, which is also obvious given the user's own username "tol64" ...
Could someone help me? I need to change the image or color of the increment and decrement buttons in a TextEdit, but I can't find the pointer that gives me access to this change. I tried using "btnInc.IconFile()", but it didn't work.
Try adding these lines
If it doesn't work for you in this section, try using it before creating the control.
If you had visited Anatoil's profile page, you would have seen it shown there, which is also obvious given the user's own username "tol64" ...
Well, sir, I had some doubts because I wrote to you but did not receive a response...
Try adding these lines
If it doesn't work for you in this section, try using it before creating the control.
Thanks for replying, but this "IsStaticColors" method doesn't exist in any class. I have the latest version of the library.
Thanks for replying, but this "IsStaticColors" method doesn't exist in any class. I have the latest version of the library.
I also have the latest version of the library and keep it updated for the latest version of MT5, I have not tested this on MT4 but for MT5 it is fully functional.
I also have the latest version of the library and keep it updated for the latest version of MT5, I have not tested this on MT4 but for MT5 it is fully functional.
Sorry, maybe I didn't explain it correctly. I can change the background color, but I need to change the arrow color. Its default color is dark, and it disappears when I change the background color to dark for the increment button.