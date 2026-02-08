Libraries: EasyAndFastGUI library for creating graphical interfaces - page 45

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Arturo Hugo Ninamango #:




Perfect! Thank you my friend.

 
Sergei Lebedev #:

After update build 5120 tables stopped working - headers and data move to the left, nothing can be understood.

Probably because of the strict separation of char/uchar and int/uint introduced by MQ, there is some confusion in the library codes, which is impossible to unravel.

Who has encountered this problem and successfully solved it, please write back.


Did you solve this? I had similar issues some months ago, but they seems to be linked to monitor resolution and/or the cable used to connect an external monitor. 
Let me know if you managed to solve the issue.

 
Arturo Hugo Ninamango #:

I also have the latest version of the library and keep it updated for the latest version of MT5, I have not tested this on MT4 but for MT5 it is fully functional.

Good day, please share the files from your Include, images etc for this library. 
 
Arturo Hugo Ninamango #:




Sorry, but could you show me how you're using the path to find the image? When I load the panel, a printout appears saying the image couldn't be loaded. It's strange because I've fixed the path in many ways, and none of them worked. Images are in the MQL5/Images folder.

#resource "\\Images\\SpinInc.bmp"
#resource "\\Images\\SpinDec.bmp"

Example
void CProgram::EstilizarTextEdit(CTextEdit &textEdit)
{
   // Campo principal (botão do ComboBox)
   CTextBox *entry  = textEdit.GetTextBoxPointer();
   CButton  *btnInc = textEdit.GetIncButtonPointer();
   CButton  *btnDec = textEdit.GetDecButtonPointer();
   
   entry.LabelColor(            corEntryTexto);
   entry.LabelColorHover(       corEntryTextoHover);
   entry.LabelColorPressed(     corEntryTextoPress);
   entry.BackColor(             corEntryFundo);
   entry.BackColorHover(        corEntryFundoHover);
   entry.BackColorPressed(      corEntryFundoPress);
   entry.BorderColor(           corEntryBorda);
   entry.BorderColorHover(      corEntryBordaHover);
   entry.BorderColorPressed(    corEntryTextoPress); 

   // Botões de incremento e decremento       
   btnInc.BackColor(        corEntryFundo);
   btnInc.BackColorHover(   corBtnScrollFundoHover);
   btnInc.BorderColor(      corEntryFundo);
   btnInc.BorderColorHover( corBtnScrollBordaHover);   
   btnInc.IconFile("::Images\\SpinInc.bmp");
   
   btnDec.BackColor(        corEntryFundo);
   btnDec.BackColorHover(   corBtnScrollFundoHover);
   btnDec.BorderColor(      corEntryFundo);
   btnDec.BorderColorHover( corBtnScrollBordaHover);
   btnDec.IconFile("::Images\\SpinDec.bmp");  
}
 
The link to EasyAndFastGUI v2.0 library is missing. How can I get it? Can someone help? Thanks.
 
Amy Liu #:
There is no link to the EasyAndFastGUI v2.0 library . How can I get it? Can anyone help? Thanks.
It was paid. The author wrote that he withdrew it from sale at the request of his employer.
 
Maybe someone still has the link or can throw the library to the post?
 
Alexander D #:
Maybe someone still has a link or can send the library to the post?
the first version see in articles of the author, the second product of the Market, there are no links, write to the author
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