Libraries: EasyAndFastGUI library for creating graphical interfaces - page 45
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Perfect! Thank you my friend.
After update build 5120 tables stopped working - headers and data move to the left, nothing can be understood.
Probably because of the strict separation of char/uchar and int/uint introduced by MQ, there is some confusion in the library codes, which is impossible to unravel.
Who has encountered this problem and successfully solved it, please write back.
Did you solve this? I had similar issues some months ago, but they seems to be linked to monitor resolution and/or the cable used to connect an external monitor.
Let me know if you managed to solve the issue.
I also have the latest version of the library and keep it updated for the latest version of MT5, I have not tested this on MT4 but for MT5 it is fully functional.
Sorry, but could you show me how you're using the path to find the image? When I load the panel, a printout appears saying the image couldn't be loaded. It's strange because I've fixed the path in many ways, and none of them worked. Images are in the MQL5/Images folder.
There is no link to the EasyAndFastGUI v2.0 library . How can I get it? Can anyone help? Thanks.
Maybe someone still has a link or can send the library to the post?