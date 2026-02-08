Libraries: EasyAndFastGUI library for creating graphical interfaces - page 43
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After update build 5120 tables stopped working - headers and data move to the left, nothing can be understood.
Probably because of the strict separation of char/uchar and int/uint introduced by MQ, there is some confusion in the library codes, which is impossible to unravel.
Who has encountered this problem and successfully solved it, please write back.
I checked my projects with the library and it seems to work. But I had to patch something up - change types from int to uint, so that the warnings would not be so strong. As a result, warnings of this kind appeared in one project:
And this is already worse. It means that some checks work incorrectly, which may affect the declared functionality. In short, we need to dig through the bibliography, and this is already a serious work )).
I made an edit to the library that I had in the CPicturesSlider::CreatePictures(void) method with the ResourceReadImage("::: "+m_file_path[i],image_data,x_size,y_size)) function, but it didn't fix the problem.
The compiler does not give any other errors, so the situation is quite stalemate-like.
Is there any way to change the background and text color of a ComboBox?
After update build 5120 tables stopped working - headers and data move to the left, nothing can be understood.
Probably because of the strict separation of char/uchar and int/uint introduced by MQ, there is some confusion in the library codes, which is impossible to unravel.
Who has encountered this problem and successfully solved it, please write back.
Hi, I've tested the tables in the examples after correcting some things and so far they seem to be fine. No errors or warnings.
Are these the 5 test files that are in the link ( https://www.mql5.com/en/code/19703#)? Could you send them to me or show me how to find them. In this library link, the examples do not appear for download. And the only EAF there is blank.
Hello, how do I get your EasyAndFastGUI v2.0 as I can't find the download inside the MT5 marketplace.
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/19703
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/19703
Hello, I can only download the v1.0 version of this, how to download the v2.0 version of the content, the v2.0 link does not have any relevant content ah!
Ask the author, the provided link inside the article is broken.
It seems that at some point, version 2.0 was available in the Market, according to what the author states in the description.
However, it's no longer available, so there's no mistake on your part; it's simply not available anymore. As Eleni mentioned, please contact the author (send them a private message).