why metatrader calculate eurusd from 1970 ? Physical euro coins and banknotes entered into circulation on 1 January 2002.
Jan 1, 1970 is technically the value zero for any datetime - it shows that you haven't set the correct date and time to your variable.
Just read the reference (press F1 in the editor)
Jan 1, 1970 is technically the value zero for any datetime - it shows that you haven't set the correct date and time to your variable.
Just read the reference (press F1 in the editor)
Thanks for your answer, But my question is:
When there was no Euro existence before 2002. Why meta trader shows price for time before 2002 in chart?
How it calculates price between Euro and U.S. Dollar for years 1970 to 2002 ?
It shows prices given from your broker. It doesn't calculated anything. Ask them.
- Can someone please advise where I send a Request for Support to Metaquotes. - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
- Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - MQL5 forum
- Report it to the service desk. MQL5.community - User Memo - MQL5 Articles
- Report it to the Service Desk, not us users.
It's all a Conspiracy......whatch your back!
LOL!
Indeed!
But seriously, If its price chart doesn't be true it will cause mistakes on technical analyse for long time traders.
For example chart shows U.S. Dollar tripled to Euro in 40 years.
Then ask them. This is a user's forum not Metaquotes.
- Can someone please advise where I send a Request for Support to Metaquotes. - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
- Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - MQL5 forum
- Report it to the service desk. MQL5.community - User Memo - MQL5 Articles
- Report it to the Service Desk, not us users.
Thanks, I will forward their answer.
Thanks to MQL5.com Support Team
Here is their answer:
Hello,
Thank you for contacting us.
Historically, the Euro Dollar Exchange Rate - EUR/USD reached an all time high of 1.87 in July of 1973 and a record low of 0.70 in February of 1985. The euro was only introduced as a currency on the first of January of 1999. However, synthetic historical prices going back much further can be modeled if we consider a weighted average of the previous currencies.
Best regards, MQL5.com Support Team
Thanks to MQL5.com Support Team
Here is their answer:
Hello,
Thank you for contacting us.
Historically, the Euro Dollar Exchange Rate - EUR/USD reached an all time high of 1.87 in July of 1973 and a record low of 0.70 in February of 1985. The euro was only introduced as a currency on the first of January of 1999. However, synthetic historical prices going back much further can be modeled if we consider a weighted average of the previous currencies.
Best regards, MQL5.com Support Team
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Why meta trader calculates EURUSD from 1970 ?
Physical euro coins and banknotes entered into circulation on 1 January 2002.
How does it calculate price for those years, when there was no data ?