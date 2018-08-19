Harmonic pattern inconsistent

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Hello. A few days ago I got an idea to learn something about harmonic patterns.
So I entered "harmonic trading" in google and clicked any link.
On this site I found an explanation about patterns and heres my misunderstanding.

On the attached pictures you can see a gartley pattern.

And comments from site:

"CD: The last price move is opposite to BC and it should be 127.2% (extension) of BC move if BC is 38.2% of AB. If BC is 88.6% of AB, then CD should be 161.8% (extension) of BC.

AD: The overall price move between A and D should be 78.6% of XA"

BUT if we have BC:AB=38.2% -> CD:BC=127.2% or BC:AB=88.6% -> CD:BC=161.8% then we will never be able to get AD:XA as 78.6%

I tried to build a pattern in trading view and heres the results.

It seems like if we have BC:AB=38.2% then we looking for CD:BC=161.8%, and if BC:AB=88.6% -> CD:BC=127.8%
Can anyone help with that question? What am I missing?


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Usefull links/threads/tools

Sergey Golubev, 2009.10.21 07:08

Patterns

  1. All pattern indicators by the links to download - first post of the thread: Harmonic Trading 
  2. Price Patterns thread - Don`t read this thread..Make Money with it
  3. Candel Sticks Indicator and Filters thread 
  4. Price Patterns (Gartley,Butterfly,Bat,...) explanation - the thread 
  5.  5 pattern indicators and 1 pattern indicator with alert - the thread 
  6. color patterns (indicator helping to identify the patterns) - the thread 
  7. Elliot Wave Indicators thread 
  8. Pattern Recognition indicator: fixed version 
  9. Harmonic EA thread 
  10. everything about candles, inside candles and custom candles: indicators thread and 4H Candle Close Indicator thread 
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Usefull links/threads/tools

Sergey Golubev, 2012.09.24 14:33

Andrew Pitchfork

The threads/posts

  1. you can draw a AP manually without an indicator - the post 
  2. How to Draw Pitchforks (Median Lines) - the post with video
  3. A PitchFork Price function to return price at any point and deviation from median available for general use - the thread
  4. Pitchfork and ObjectGetValueByShift - the thread
  5. Pitchfork panel - the post with the indicator
  6. Pitchfork indicator - the post  

The articles

  1. ZUP - Universal ZigZag with Pesavento Patterns. Part 2
  2. ZUP - universal ZigZag with Pesavento patterns. Graphical interface
  3. ZUP - Universal ZigZag with Pesavento Patterns. Part 1

MQL5

  1. OBJ_PITCHFORK - mql5 reference page

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