Harmonic pattern inconsistent
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2009.10.21 07:08
Patterns
- All pattern indicators by the links to download - first post of the thread: Harmonic Trading
- Price Patterns thread - Don`t read this thread..Make Money with it
- Candel Sticks Indicator and Filters thread
- Price Patterns (Gartley,Butterfly,Bat,...) explanation - the thread
- 5 pattern indicators and 1 pattern indicator with alert - the thread
- color patterns (indicator helping to identify the patterns) - the thread
- Elliot Wave Indicators thread
- Pattern Recognition indicator: fixed version
- Harmonic EA thread
- everything about candles, inside candles and custom candles: indicators thread and 4H Candle Close Indicator thread
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2012.09.24 14:33
Andrew Pitchfork
The threads/posts
- you can draw a AP manually without an indicator - the post
- How to Draw Pitchforks (Median Lines) - the post with video
- A PitchFork Price function to return price at any point and deviation from median available for general use - the thread
- Pitchfork and ObjectGetValueByShift - the thread
- Pitchfork panel - the post with the indicator
- Pitchfork indicator - the post
The articles
- ZUP - Universal ZigZag with Pesavento Patterns. Part 2
- ZUP - universal ZigZag with Pesavento patterns. Graphical interface
- ZUP - Universal ZigZag with Pesavento Patterns. Part 1
MQL5
- OBJ_PITCHFORK - mql5 reference page
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Hello. A few days ago I got an idea to learn something about harmonic patterns.
So I entered "harmonic trading" in google and clicked any link.
On this site I found an explanation about patterns and heres my misunderstanding.
On the attached pictures you can see a gartley pattern.
And comments from site:
"CD: The last price move is opposite to BC and it should be 127.2% (extension) of BC move if BC is 38.2% of AB. If BC is 88.6% of AB, then CD should be 161.8% (extension) of BC.
AD: The overall price move between A and D should be 78.6% of XA"
BUT if we have BC:AB=38.2% -> CD:BC=127.2% or BC:AB=88.6% -> CD:BC=161.8% then we will never be able to get AD:XA as 78.6%
I tried to build a pattern in trading view and heres the results.
It seems like if we have BC:AB=38.2% then we looking for CD:BC=161.8%, and if BC:AB=88.6% -> CD:BC=127.8%
Can anyone help with that question? What am I missing?