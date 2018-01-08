Will MT4/MT5 be having cryptocurrencies soon?
- Which of the following will have the biggest percentage gains for 2016 by the end of the year?
- Demo Cryptocurrency charts in MT5
- Does anyone know what's wrong with this code?
I notice mt4 charts has only bitcoin. Will they ever going to put cryptocurrencies soon? I've notice its going to be big for 2018. What are your thoughts?
Any charts are related to the brokers. For example, if one broker decited to has bitcoin so MT5 account with this broker is having it.
As to MT5 so the account in MetaQuotes-Demo server (for testing) is having a lot of cryptocurrencies.
This is with MT5 for example (this is MetaQuotes-Demo server) -
Besides -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Where can I trade bitcoin though MT4?
Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.08 12:34
There are some brokers for Bitcoin/USD for MT5 (I do not trade bitcoin for MT4 so I have no idea about MT4 broker for bitcoin):
What is MetaQuotes-Demo and so on?
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MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account
MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account
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Simplified way to request a real account in MetaTrader 5 Android
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Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
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