Girls psychology in trading.
Most famous lady in Trading, Technical Analysis and the trading systems development:
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Millionaire Traders: How Everyday People Are Beating Wall Street at Its Own Game
by Kathy Lien
Trading is a battle between you and the market. And while you might not be a financial professional, that doesn't mean you can't win this battle.
Through interviews with twelve ordinary individuals who have worked hard to transform themselves into extraordinary traders, Millionaire Traders reveals how you can beat Wall Street at its own game.Filled with in-depth insights and practical advice, this book introduces you to a dozen successful traders-some who focus on equities, others who deal in futures or foreign exchange-and examines the paths they've taken to capture considerable profits.
With this book as your guide, you'll quickly become familiar with a variety of strategies that can be used to make money in today's financial markets. Those that will help you achieve this goal include:
- Tyrone Ball: trades Nasdaq stocks almost exclusively, and his ability to change with the times has enabled him to prosper during some of the most treacherous market environments in recent history.
- AShkan Bolour: one of the earliest entrants into the retail forex market, he trades in the direction of the major trend, rather than trying to find reversals.
- Frank Law: a technician at heart, identifies a trading zone, commits to it, and scales down as long as the zone holds.
- Paul Willette: has mastered a method that allows him to harvest some profits right away, while ensuring that he can still benefit from an occasional extension run in his favor.
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Other books by Kathy Lien :
- The Little Book of Currency Trading: How to Make Big Profits in the World of Forex (Little Books. Big Profits)
- Day Trading and Swing Trading the Currency Market: Technical and Fundamental Strategies to Profit from Market Moves
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- kathylien.com
I think the psychology of girls is more suitable for trading.. Men are too impulsive:)
Most famous lady in Trading, Technical Analysis and the trading systems development:
Kathy Lien :
===============
Millionaire Traders: How Everyday People Are Beating Wall Street at Its Own Game
by Kathy Lien
Trading is a battle between you and the market. And while you might not be a financial professional, that doesn't mean you can't win this battle.
Through interviews with twelve ordinary individuals who have worked hard to transform themselves into extraordinary traders, Millionaire Traders reveals how you can beat Wall Street at its own game.Filled with in-depth insights and practical advice, this book introduces you to a dozen successful traders-some who focus on equities, others who deal in futures or foreign exchange-and examines the paths they've taken to capture considerable profits.
With this book as your guide, you'll quickly become familiar with a variety of strategies that can be used to make money in today's financial markets. Those that will help you achieve this goal include:
- Tyrone Ball: trades Nasdaq stocks almost exclusively, and his ability to change with the times has enabled him to prosper during some of the most treacherous market environments in recent history.
- AShkan Bolour: one of the earliest entrants into the retail forex market, he trades in the direction of the major trend, rather than trying to find reversals.
- Frank Law: a technician at heart, identifies a trading zone, commits to it, and scales down as long as the zone holds.
- Paul Willette: has mastered a method that allows him to harvest some profits right away, while ensuring that he can still benefit from an occasional extension run in his favor.
===============
Other books by Kathy Lien :
- The Little Book of Currency Trading: How to Make Big Profits in the World of Forex (Little Books. Big Profits)
- Day Trading and Swing Trading the Currency Market: Technical and Fundamental Strategies to Profit from Market Moves
===============
I think the psychology of girls is more suitable for trading.. Men are too impulsive:)
I agree with you :)
i don't agree
1- women have in average 10% less brain than men, that doesn't sound like an advantage
2- if you look at the sinus intelligence curve, you see it narrower, and in the case of girls on average they have the same intelligence, but for white man you have a lot of dumb men, but on the other side you can see a lot of brilliant white men on the other side of the sinus, and this is even greater than asian iq
3- women doesn't have much control of emotions, and a trader must master fear, i think women can't handle fear well
4- women doesn't have greed in general, they are communists/socialists by nature, and you need greed to trade
5- trader is a very lonely profession sometimes, and again, women doesn't handle loneliness well
6- on trading you have women and men in the same cage, but on sports, if you place a women to play football with men, what will happen? they'll get crushed easily, on trading is the same principle, men traders- the top- will get the upper hand eventually
7- women in general doesn't have creativity like men, look around, everything you can see is invented by a man, and you need creativity to create trading strategies, that's the core of this job
the truth must be spoken, but women are better than men in other professions, like teachers for children, and models
Interview with Irina Korobeinikova (irishka.rf)
It happened exactly one year ago. My father, a trader himself, asked me to help him look into an indicator. In the process, I realized that it would be impossible without knowing the language. That is how I started to learn programming, first MQL4 and then MQL5.
'Women psychology in trading' is not difference from so called 'men psychology in trading'.
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I remember one case in rus part of the forum: one username (man) wrote message to moderator (not to me) about the following:
- He - "why did you ban my daughter?"
- Moderator - "who is your daughter?"
- He - "this is my daughter's username/profile"
- Moderator - "really? she promoted the signal on the forum."
- He - "this signal was made by her mother using EA programmed by the daughter. Never ban my daughter!"
1- women have in average 10% less brain than men, that doesn't sound like an advantage
That's nothing in case of trading/programming/etc.
I wantched TV few weeks ago - they show one man without brain ... and this man is living in normal way ...
2- if you look at the sinus intelligence curve, you see it narrower, and in the case of girls on average they have the same intelligence, but for white man you have a lot of dumb men, but on the other side you can see a lot of brilliant white men on the other side of the sinus, and this is even greater than asian iq
trading skills/experience and programming skills/experience is nothing to do with this your "idea".
3- women doesn't have much control of emotions, and a trader must master fear, i think women can't handle fear well
It is not a true.
Women in trading (or in vehicle driving for example) are successful because of stamina, diligence and purposefulness.
4- women doesn't have greed in general, they are communists/socialists by nature, and you need greed to trade
That is not a true. Wife does not have green in general? She (wife, together with her mother of course) is having enough greed to control the family's money.
5- trader is a very lonely profession sometimes, and again, women doesn't handle loneliness well
Not a true. If you look at the signals, the market and the forum threads - no one is lonely here.
This is not true as well - "women doesn't handle loneliness well."
6- on trading you have women and men in the same cage, but on sports, if you place a women to play football with men, what will happen? they'll get crushed easily, on trading is the same principle, men traders- the top- will get the upper hand eventually
It is not a true. Because it is not related to your idea about "brain". It is related to physiological differences between man and women (and some habits/tradition in the countries).
7- women in general doesn't have creativity like men, look around, everything you can see is invented by a man, and you need creativity to create trading strategies, that's the core of this job
It is not true as well. "Everything you can see is invented by a man" (in past) because women and men did not have same rights in past ... and it is nothing with your "10% less brain" idea
Katherine Garrett-Cox (link from wikipedia):
Katherine Lucy Garrett-Cox CBE (born November 1967) is a British business executive. She is the managing director and CEO of the UK subsidiary for the Gulf International Bank of Bahrain. She was previously CEO of Alliance Trust, a FTSE 250 publicly traded investment and financial services company, headquartered in Dundee, Scotland.
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The most famous girl of the trader ? name ?......:)