Please help with code:)
Marta.Toren:Maybe the arrow color is the same as chart background, so it is invisible?
Hi, I would like to draw an arrow, but I can't(
Hi, I would like to draw an arrow, but I can't(
Thanks in advance:)
Marta.Toren:
Hi, I would like to draw an arrow, but I can't(
Hi, I would like to draw an arrow, but I can't(
Thanks in advance:)
Hi Marta,
You did it :)
void arr() { string up_arrow=TimeToString(TimeCurrent()); ........ if(close>0&&iBarShift(_Symbol,_Period,time_l)>0) { ....... ObjectSetInteger(0,up_arrow,OBJPROP_COLOR,clrDarkOrange); ....... } }
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Hi, I would like to draw an arrow, but I can't(
Thanks in advance:)