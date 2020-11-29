Where do I find the broker to open account?
- Why different result on strategy tester?
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Hi, when I open a real account, I am asked to add a broker. Where do I find my broker?
Hi, when I open a real account, I am asked to add a broker. Where do I find my broker?
MetaQuotes company is not a broker. If you opened real account with broker on Metatrader, and login to this account on Metatrader.
Did you login on your account with Metatrader?
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MetaTrader 5 Help → Getting Started → Open an Account- Live Account Opening
Live accounts, unlike demo, cannot be opened straight from the platform. They can only be opened by brokerage companies under certain terms and conditions. However, a real account request can be sent to a broker from the trading platform.
This can be done by specifying "New real account" in the account type selection step. Next specify your personal details, like when you open a demo account. A preliminary account is opened then on the broker's server. This account is created with a zero balance; and trading from it is disabled.
Soon after opening the preliminary account, a representative of the brokerage company will contact you to finish the procedure of real account opening. After that the preliminary account is converted to the real one, and you can start trading from it.
An informational email is additionally sent to you via the internal mailing system when a preliminary account is opened.
Real accounts are marked with a golden icon in the "Accounts" section of the Navigator window.
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MetaTrader 5 Help → Getting Started → Connect to an Account
To start working with a trading account, you need to connect to it using a login (account number) and password.
- www.metatrader5.com
If you want to find the broker to open account - look at the information below (or read this small thread - DAX Symbol)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2017.01.09 05:52
Find a Server by the Broker's Name
Another convenient new feature of MetaTrader 5 is adding brokers' servers by their names. With the previous version, you had to contact your broker to find out the IP address of the trade server or download a special client terminal. Now, you simply enter the name of the broker. The system automatically finds the server with the specified name and adds it to the list.
- 2017.01.05
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