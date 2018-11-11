MT5 Strategy Tester

New comment
 
Comments that do not relate to the "Why different result on strategy tester?", have been moved into this topic.
[Deleted]  

I've just experienced the same thing, what good is a strategy tester if the god damn results change, you can't figure out if you are improving your strategy or not because of shifting results; unbelievable incompetence is this product!

The below is for MT5

Test on Nov 4th

Test on the 5th

 
danielsokolowsk:

I've just experienced the same thing, what good is a strategy tester if the god damn results change, you can't figure out if you are improving your strategy or not because of shifting results; unbelievable incompetence is this product!

The below is for MT5


You have at least 2 new parameters in your second screenshot. Are you your code is doing the exact same things ?

If you have different outputs with the exact same code and inputs (including trading environment, data and settings), the most probable is you made a mistake somewhere.

[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen:

This the mql4/MT4 section of the forum.

You have at least 2 new parameters in your second screenshot. Are you your code is doing the exact same things ?

If you have different outputs with the exact same code and inputs (including trading environment, data and settings), the most probable is you made a mistake somewhere.

I am aware the pictures show two new variables. I track my code using Git and I double checked the logic before posting to confirm it is the same, that is those two new variables are for new code and are not activated in the second screenshot.

Here is another example of the inconsistent garbage results, this is from running using fast genetic optimization and then running the right click single test option, same code, hours apart, different results:




The Strategy Tester is broken, MT5 is a buggy product and it's not the first time I've run into something like this, https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/263140, https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/219144#comment_6039747.

If the MT dev team cares I can post my code, but given how my service tickets were answered in the past they don't, so really I am posting here for the visibility of other developers that run into same issues.

Is the MT5 'Strategy Tester' bugged or just 'by design' broken ?
Is the MT5 'Strategy Tester' bugged or just 'by design' broken ?
  • 2018.07.05
  • www.mql5.com
I have a custom symbol based on D1 Nasdaq data from Yahoo finances (exported MT5 data here: https://1drv.ms/u/s!AkWFtUMYnskYjqkzdhvArjI2aLlsPA...
 
danielsokolowsk:

I am aware the pictures show two new variables. I track my code using Git and I double checked the logic before posting to confirm it is the same, that is those two new variables are for new code and are not activated in the second screenshot.

Here is another example of the inconsistent garbage results, this is from running using fast genetic optimization and then running the right click single test option, same code, hours apart, different results:




The Strategy Tester is broken, MT5 is a buggy product and it's not the first time I've run into something like this, https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/263140, https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/219144#comment_6039747.

If the MT dev team cares I can post my code, but given how my service tickets were answered in the past they don't, so really I am posting here for the visibility of other developers that run into same issues.

Maybe you are right and it's MT5 bug(s), but posting in mql4/MT4 section will not help you for sure. If you want a chance to be heard you need to post in General section with a detailed description how to reproduce the issue(s).
 
danielsokolowsk:

I am aware the pictures show two new variables. I track my code using Git and I double checked the logic before posting to confirm it is the same, that is those two new variables are for new code and are not activated in the second screenshot.

Here is another example of the inconsistent garbage results, this is from running using fast genetic optimization and then running the right click single test option, same code, hours apart, different results:


Some similar issue was fixed in last build. Which one do you use?

[Deleted]  
Strategy tester and client are reporting 1940 build, so latest. If the Metatrader team is reading this then engage me to help improve your product.
 
danielsokolowsk:
Strategy tester and client are reporting 1940 build, so latest. If the Metatrader team is reading this then engage me to help improve your product.

Can you write a ticket to Service Desk with all details to reproduce it. Also let me know via PM after that please.

[Deleted]  

Just did another test, and again results don't match using even Every Tick mode, If I were to take a guess it's due to this issue reported here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/263140, where the actual chart data in Strategy mode differs.

Is the MT5 'Strategy Tester' bugged or just 'by design' broken ?
Is the MT5 'Strategy Tester' bugged or just 'by design' broken ?
  • 2018.07.05
  • www.mql5.com
I have a custom symbol based on D1 Nasdaq data from Yahoo finances (exported MT5 data here: https://1drv.ms/u/s!AkWFtUMYnskYjqkzdhvArjI2aLlsPA...
 
danielsokolowsk:

Just did another test, and again results don't match using even Every Tick mode, If I were to take a guess it's due to this issue reported here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/263140, where the actual chart data in Strategy mode differs.

Nobody can guess. You need to provide ALL information to reproduce the issue.

Did you create a ticket as requested by Rashid ?

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Why different result on strategy tester?

Rashid Umarov, 2018.11.08 05:18

Can you write a ticket to Service Desk with all details to reproduce it. Also let me know via PM after that please.


[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen:

Nobody can guess. You need to provide ALL information to reproduce the issue.

Did you create a ticket as requested by Rashid ?


The 'Service Desk' has been removed months ago - https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/279460#comment_8712993 - I'd appreciate less smugness and more help, and if you read linked post you will see I've provided all info there, as well as in the original Service Desk ticket I submitted that no longer exists. 

Service desk not found
Service desk not found
  • 2018.09.16
  • www.mql5.com
Dear, I create a account new for purchase a product. But i can't purchase product. because i can't verify my mobile. i didn't received any sms...
12
New comment