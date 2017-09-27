Metatrader 4 market expert advisor valuation error

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Hey, I have been developing an EA for a while now and wanted to publish it on the Metatrader 4 market.

The EA works %100 on live, demo and back testing. But when I Send the EA in for product valuation I get a report stating "ordersend error 131

I have been through the coding and read up about error 131 and I can't find any problem.

All my lots and lot sizes have a values that are reasonable and nothing odd.

If anyone has a solution or has experienced the same and figured out how to fix this small issue, Please inform me.

Here is what I get

1
Regards Franzel

 
Franzel Botha:

Hey, I have been developing an EA for a while now and wanted to publish it on the Metatrader 4 market.

The EA works %100 on live, demo and back testing. But when I Send the EA in for product valuation I get a report stating "ordersend error 131

I have been through the coding and read up about error 131 and I can't find any problem.

All my lots and lot sizes have a values that are reasonable and nothing odd.

If anyone has a solution or has experienced the same and figured out how to fix this small issue, Please inform me.

Here is what I get


Regards Franzel


as the ea is working on live, brackets are set correctly (cross-check / count number of brackets open/closed)?

Did you check the lot sizes (especially the micro-lots?) - is the lot size normalized? Any problem with lot sizes (different brokers, account (cent), currencies might cause issues) will cause such an error.

--> see https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/convert/normalizedouble

Documentation on MQL5: Conversion Functions / NormalizeDouble
Documentation on MQL5: Conversion Functions / NormalizeDouble
  • www.mql5.com
Conversion Functions / NormalizeDouble - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 
Lars Rompe:

as the ea is working on live, brackets are set correctly (cross-check / count number of brackets open/closed)?

Did you check the lot sizes (especially the micro-lots?) - is the lot size normalized? Any problem with lot sizes (different brokers, account (cent), currencies might cause issues) will cause such an error.

--> see https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/convert/normalizedouble


thnx for the reply.
Will have a look at it. It might be because I have only been using micro-lots with two brokers. thnx for the input.
This will help me greatly

[Deleted]  
Franzel Botha:

Hey, I have been developing an EA for a while now and wanted to publish it on the Metatrader 4 market.

The EA works %100 on live, demo and back testing. But when I Send the EA in for product valuation I get a report stating "ordersend error 131

I have been through the coding and read up about error 131 and I can't find any problem.

All my lots and lot sizes have a values that are reasonable and nothing odd.

If anyone has a solution or has experienced the same and figured out how to fix this small issue, Please inform me.

Here is what I get

Please read the documentation on:

131

ERR_INVALID_TRADE_VOLUME

Invalid trade volume

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

My EA Uploaded to the market——Feedback the automatic test results，what happened？

Fernando Carreiro, 2017.08.23 15:49

Your code should always check the broker's conditions for allowable volume/lots. Use the "SymbolInfoDouble()" function to obtain the correct details for:

SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN

Minimal volume for a deal

double

SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX

Maximal volume for a deal

double

SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP

Minimal volume change step for deal execution

double

SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT

Maximum allowed aggregate volume of an open position and pending orders in one direction (buy or sell) for the symbol. For example, with the limitation of 5 lots, you can have an open buy position with the volume of 5 lots and place a pending order Sell Limit with the volume of 5 lots. But in this case you cannot place a Buy Limit pending order (since the total volume in one direction will exceed the limitation) or place Sell Limit with the volume more than 5 lots.

double

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to calculate lots using multiplier according to number of opened orders?

Fernando Carreiro, 2017.09.01 21:57

Don't use NormalizeDouble(). Here is some guidance (code is untested, just serves as example):

// Variables for Symbol Volume Conditions
double
   dblLotsMinimum = SymbolInfoDouble( _Symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN  ),
   dblLotsMaximum = SymbolInfoDouble( _Symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX  ),
   dblLotsStep    = SymbolInfoDouble( _Symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP );
   
// Variables for Geometric Progression
double
   dblGeoRatio = 2.8,
   dblGeoInit  = dblLotsMinimum;
   
// Calculate Next Geometric Element
double
   dblGeoNext  = dblGeoInit * pow( dblGeoRatio, intOrderCount + 1 );
   
// Adjust Volume for allowable conditions
double
   dblLotsNext = fmin( dblLotsMaximum,                                     // Prevent too greater volume
                   fmax( dblLotsMinimum,                                   // Prevent too smaller volume
                     round( dblGeoNext / dblLotsStep ) * dblLotsStep ) );  // Align to Step value
 
Fernando Carreiro:

Please read the documentation on:

131

ERR_INVALID_TRADE_VOLUME

Invalid trade volume


Tnx for the reply.

What I can make out is that "NormalizeDouble" is a big issue?
And looking at this part of the coding it is causing the issue?

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
/*The function for calculation the trade volume, returns lot size*/
double CalculateVolume(double init_lots,int index=0)
  {
   double volume=init_lots;

   if(AddLots)
      volume=init_lots+AddLotsSize;
   if(MultiplyLots)
      volume=init_lots*MuliplyLotSize;

   if(ManualPositions)
     {
      double lots[25];
      lots[0] = Lot1; lots[1] = Lot2; lots[2] = Lot3; lots[3] = Lot4; lots[4] = Lot5; lots[5] = Lot6; lots[6] = Lot7;
      lots[7] = Lot8; lots[8] = Lot9; lots[9] = Lot10; lots[10] = Lot11; lots[11] = Lot12; lots[12] = Lot13;
      lots[13] = Lot14; lots[14] = Lot15; lots[15] = Lot16; lots[16] = Lot17; lots[17] = Lot18; lots[18] = Lot19;
      lots[19] = Lot20; lots[20] = Lot21; lots[21] = Lot22; lots[22] = Lot23; lots[23] = Lot24; lots[24] = Lot25;

      int n=MathMax(0,MathMin(index,ArraySize(lots)-1));

      volume=lots[n];
     }
   int LS=0;
   double LotStep=MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_LOTSTEP);
   if(LotStep == 0.01 || LotStep==0) LS = 2;
   if(LotStep == 0.1) LS = 1;
   if(LotStep == 1) LS = 0;
   volume=NormalizeDouble(volume,LS);
   if(volume<MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_MINLOT))volume=MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_MINLOT);
   if(volume>MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_MAXLOT))volume=MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_MAXLOT);

   return volume;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


1

[Deleted]  
Franzel Botha:

What I can make out is that "NormalizeDouble" is a big issue?
And looking at this part of the coding it is causing the issue?

int LS=0;
double LotStep=MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_LOTSTEP);
if(LotStep == 0.01 || LotStep==0) LS = 2;
if(LotStep == 0.1) LS = 1;
if(LotStep == 1) LS = 0;
volume=NormalizeDouble(volume,LS);
if(volume<MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_MINLOT))volume=MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_MINLOT);
if(volume>MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_MAXLOT))volume=MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_MAXLOT);

Why are you ignoring the advice and the example code provided?

I have already stated NOT to use NormalizeDouble() and even provided code showing you the correct way to do it.

Please see my previous post and please always use the SRC button to add code as I have done now for your quote.

PS! The example code I provided works for both MQL4 and MQL5!

 
Fernando Carreiro:

Why are you ignoring the advice and the example code provided?

I have already stated NOT to use NormalizeDouble() and even provided code showing you the correct way to do it.

Please see my previous post and please always use the SRC button to add code as I have done now for your quote.

PS! The example code I provided works for both MQL4 and MQL5!


This is the original coding. I am just pointing that I now found the problem.

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