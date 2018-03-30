EA "off quotes" Error
Franzel Botha:
Hi. I have this EA mend a Family member have been working on for a while now.
Hi. I have this EA mend a Family member have been working on for a while now.
It works great but once in a while I get an error "order failed [Off quotes]
We have been trying to fix it with no luck.
Can someone please assist to sort out this small issue.
I have added the EA in mq4 script if anyone can assist with the small error.
Regards Franzel
You cannot perform any trade logic from OnInit.
Don't try to use any price or server related functions in OnInit (or on load,) as there may be no connection/chart yet:
- Terminal starts.
- Indicators/EAs are loaded. Static and globally declared variables are initialized. (Do not depend on a specific order.)
- OnInit is called.
- For indicators OnCalculate is called with any existing history.
- Human may have to enter password, connection to server begins.
- New history is received, OnCalculate called again.
- New tick is received, OnCalculate/OnTick is called. Now TickValue, TimeCurrent and prices are valid.
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Hi. I have this EA mend a Family member have been working on for a while now.
It works great but once in a while I get an error "order failed [Off quotes]
We have been trying to fix it with no luck.
Can someone please assist to sort out this small issue.
I have added the EA in mq4 script if anyone can assist with the small error.
Regards Franzel