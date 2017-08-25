My EA Uploaded to the market——Feedback the automatic test results，what happened？
Invalid volume .... broker does not allow to trade 0.01 lot size for this account? so - download more historical data (is it MT4 or MT5) and try to change lot size to 0.1.
Your code should always check the broker's conditions for allowable volume/lots. Use the "SymbolInfoDouble()" function to obtain the correct details for:
SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN
Minimal volume for a deal
double
SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX
Maximal volume for a deal
double
SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP
Minimal volume change step for deal execution
double
SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT
Maximum allowed aggregate volume of an open position and pending orders in one direction (buy or sell) for the symbol. For example, with the limitation of 5 lots, you can have an open buy position with the volume of 5 lots and place a pending order Sell Limit with the volume of 5 lots. But in this case you cannot place a Buy Limit pending order (since the total volume in one direction will exceed the limitation) or place Sell Limit with the volume more than 5 lots.
double
I have checked it, not for this reason.I deleted NormalizeDouble() ，The result is the same,Is there a possibility of historical data
You should read and apply Fernando advice.
There are plenty of topics about this issue on the forum.
You don't use NormalizeDouble. You normalise the volume/lots by aligning it with the Volume Step (SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP) and checking it against the allowable Minimum (SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN) and Maximum (SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX) values (see my previous post).
You don't use NormalizeDouble. You normalise the volume/lots by aligning it with the Volume Step (SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP) and checking it against the allowable Minimum (SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN) and Maximum (SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX) values (see my previous post).
Thank you very much for your guidance，I have finished editing it through this method.
你应该阅读并应用Fernando建议。
论坛上有很多关于这个问题的话题。
That's right，thank you very much.
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